Main locations

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Limited services and hours
2300 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301-3856
Directions
Main phone: 910-488-2120
Mental health clinic: 910-488-2120 x7909
Health clinic locations

Brunswick County VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
18 Doctors Circle, Suite 2
Supply, NC 28462-4089
Directions
Main phone: 910-754-6141
Cumberland County VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
7300 South Raeford Road
Fayetteville, NC 28304-6162
Directions
Main phone: 910-488-2120 x0
Mental health clinic: 910-488-2120 x7909
Goldsboro VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
2610 Hospital Road
Goldsboro, NC 27534-9423
Directions
Main phone: 919-731-4809
Mental health clinic: 919-731-4809 x3763
Hamlet VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
100 Jefferson Street
Hamlet, NC 28345-3100
Directions
Main phone: 910-582-3536
Mental health clinic: 910-582-3536 x227
Jacksonville 2 VA Clinic

Facility Closed
306 Brynn Marr Road
Jacksonville, NC 28546-7023
Directions
Main phone: 910-488-2120
Jacksonville 3 VA Clinic

Facility Closed
4 Josh Court
Jacksonville, NC 28546-5253
Directions
Main phone: 910-353-6406
Jacksonville 4 VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
2580 Henderson Drive
Jacksonville, NC 28546-5252
Directions
Main phone: 910-353-6406
Jacksonville VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
4006 Henderson Drive
Jacksonville, NC 28546-0055
Directions
Main phone: 910-353-6406
Mental health clinic: 910-353-6406 x6808
Lee County VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
3112 Tramway Road
Sanford, NC 27330-7142
Directions
Main phone: 910-488-2120
Mental health clinic: 919-775-6166
Raeford Road VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
4101 Raeford Road, Suite 100-B
Fayetteville, NC 28304-3359
Directions
Main phone: 910-488-2120
Robeson County VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
139 Three Hunts Drive
Pembroke, NC 28372-6800
Directions
Main phone: 910-272-3220
Mental health clinic: 910-272-3220 x1004
Robeson Street VA Clinic

2301 Robeson Street
Fayetteville, NC 28305-5640
Directions
Main phone: 910-483-9727
Wilmington VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
1705 Gardner Road
Wilmington, NC 28405-8873
Directions
Main phone: 910-343-5300
Mental health clinic: 910-343-5300 x3518
Womack VA Clinic

2817 Reilly Road
Fort Bragg, NC 28310-0001
Directions
Main phone: 910-488-2120
