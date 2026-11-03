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Goldsboro VA Clinic

Location and contact information

Address

2610 Hospital Road
Goldsboro, NC 27534-9423

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
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Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Goldsboro VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

VA recognizes Veterans who are visually impaired, elderly, or immobilized due to disease or disability, and particularly those living in remote and rural areas face challenges traveling to their VA health care appointments. VTS provides door-to-door transportation services for many eligible Veterans within the Fayetteville NC Coastal VA Healthcare System. While different programs and services have different eligibility requirements, we will work to establish which service works best for the Veteran.

Eligibility 

Veterans who are eligible for VA health care benefits and have a VA-authorized appointment are eligible for transportation through the Fayetteville NC Coastal VA Healthcare System VTS program based on the availability and guidelines in place at their local facility. Each local VA authorized facility has ridership guidelines based on their capabilities.

Contact:

Lineal Hyman
Chief, Veterans Transportation Services
910-475-6556
Lineal.Hyman@va.gov

Mark Nelson
Transportation Coordinator
910-475-6208
Mark.Nelson1@va.gov

Brenda Pettaway
VTS Dispatcher
910-475-6554
Brenda.Pettaway@va.gov

 

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

 

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Dermatology

Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers

Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:

  • Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
  • Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
  • Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
  • Referrals for complex conditions
  • Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Closed for Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Closed for Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Closed for Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Closed for Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Closed for Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Ophthalmology

Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease

Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:

  • Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
  • Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
  • Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
  • Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

Optometry

Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration

Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:

  • Vision services and eye exams
  • Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
  • Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
  • Special eye exams for diabetic patients
  • Technology-Based Eye Care Services (TECS)

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Primary Care | Goldsboro

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Smoking and tobacco cessation

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:

  • FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
  • Counseling in person or by phone
  • Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
  • SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
  • Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free

Learn more about how to quit

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Learn more about telehealth

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a Women Veteran Program Manager (WVPM)

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