Jacksonville 4 VA Clinic
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Jacksonville 4 VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)
VA recognizes Veterans who are visually impaired, elderly, or immobilized due to disease or disability, and particularly those living in remote and rural areas face challenges traveling to their VA health care appointments. VTS provides door-to-door transportation services for many eligible Veterans within the Fayetteville NC Coastal VA Healthcare System. While different programs and services have different eligibility requirements, we will work to establish which service works best for the Veteran.
Eligibility
Veterans who are eligible for VA health care benefits and have a VA-authorized appointment are eligible for transportation through the Fayetteville NC Coastal VA Healthcare System VTS program based on the availability and guidelines in place at their local facility. Each local VA authorized facility has ridership guidelines based on their capabilities.
Contact:
Lineal Hyman
Chief, Veterans Transportation Services
910-475-6556
Lineal.Hyman@va.gov
Mark Nelson
Transportation Coordinator
910-475-6208
Mark.Nelson1@va.gov
Brenda Pettaway
VTS Dispatcher
910-475-6554
Brenda.Pettaway@va.gov
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transit services
Other services
All Jacksonville Transit are handicap accessible. For passengers with disabilities that are not able to ride our daily routes, Jacksonville Transit also provides curb-to-curb ADA accessible transportation services.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.