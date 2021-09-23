 Skip to Content
Jacksonville 4 VA Clinic

Address

2580 Henderson Drive
Jacksonville, NC 28546-5252

Phone numbers

Main phone: 910-353-6406

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Jacksonville 4 VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. 

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

VA recognizes Veterans who are visually impaired, elderly, or immobilized due to disease or disability, and particularly those living in remote and rural areas face challenges traveling to their VA health care appointments. VTS provides door-to-door transportation services for many eligible Veterans within the Fayetteville NC Coastal VA Healthcare System. While different programs and services have different eligibility requirements, we will work to establish which service works best for the Veteran.

Eligibility 

Veterans who are eligible for VA health care benefits and have a VA-authorized appointment are eligible for transportation through the Fayetteville NC Coastal VA Healthcare System VTS program based on the availability and guidelines in place at their local facility. Each local VA authorized facility has ridership guidelines based on their capabilities.

Contact:

Lineal Hyman
Chief, Veterans Transportation Services
910-475-6556
Lineal.Hyman@va.gov

Mark Nelson
Transportation Coordinator
910-475-6208
Mark.Nelson1@va.gov

Brenda Pettaway
VTS Dispatcher
910-475-6554
Brenda.Pettaway@va.gov

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transit services

Jacksonville Transit 

Other services

All Jacksonville Transit are handicap accessible. For passengers with disabilities that are not able to ride our daily routes, Jacksonville Transit also provides curb-to-curb ADA accessible transportation services.

Jacksonville Transit 

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

