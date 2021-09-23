Jacksonville 4 VA Clinic

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

VA recognizes Veterans who are visually impaired, elderly, or immobilized due to disease or disability, and particularly those living in remote and rural areas face challenges traveling to their VA health care appointments. VTS provides door-to-door transportation services for many eligible Veterans within the Fayetteville NC Coastal VA Healthcare System. While different programs and services have different eligibility requirements, we will work to establish which service works best for the Veteran.

Eligibility

Veterans who are eligible for VA health care benefits and have a VA-authorized appointment are eligible for transportation through the Fayetteville NC Coastal VA Healthcare System VTS program based on the availability and guidelines in place at their local facility. Each local VA authorized facility has ridership guidelines based on their capabilities.

Contact:

Lineal Hyman

Chief, Veterans Transportation Services

910-475-6556

Lineal.Hyman@va.gov

Mark Nelson

Transportation Coordinator

910-475-6208

Mark.Nelson1@va.gov

Brenda Pettaway

VTS Dispatcher

910-475-6554

Brenda.Pettaway@va.gov

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transit services

Jacksonville Transit

Other services

All Jacksonville Transit are handicap accessible. For passengers with disabilities that are not able to ride our daily routes, Jacksonville Transit also provides curb-to-curb ADA accessible transportation services.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits