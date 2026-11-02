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Lee County VA Clinic

Location and contact information

Address

3112 Tramway Road
Sanford, NC 27330-7142

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Lee County

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Lee County VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

VA recognizes Veterans who are visually impaired, elderly, or immobilized due to disease or disability, and particularly those living in remote and rural areas face challenges traveling to their VA health care appointments. VTS provides door-to-door transportation services for many eligible Veterans within the Fayetteville NC Coastal VA Healthcare System. While different programs and services have different eligibility requirements, we will work to establish which service works best for the Veteran.

Eligibility 

Veterans who are eligible for VA health care benefits and have a VA-authorized appointment are eligible for transportation through the Fayetteville NC Coastal VA Healthcare System VTS program based on the availability and guidelines in place at their local facility. Each local VA authorized facility has ridership guidelines based on their capabilities.

Contact:

Lineal Hyman
Chief, Veterans Transportation Services

Lineal.Hyman@va.gov

Mark Nelson
Transportation Coordinator

Mark.Nelson1@va.gov

Brenda Pettaway
VTS Dispatcher

Brenda.Pettaway@va.gov

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transit services

COLTS  (County of Lee Transit System)

Local Transit

Other services

Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service)

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Smoking and tobacco cessation

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:

  • FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
  • Counseling in person or by phone
  • Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
  • SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
  • Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free

Learn more about how to quit

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a Women Veteran Program Manager (WVPM)

Get updates from VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

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