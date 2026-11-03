News releases
News Releases for VA Fayetteville Coastal health care.
October 19, 2026
FAYETTEVILLE – The Fayetteville North Carolina Veterans Affairs Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
September 30, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $1,557,692 in grants to three community organizations that provide suicide prevention services to Veterans in North Carolina.
March 3, 2026
Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System (FVACHS) today announced it will begin infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.
November 6, 2024
The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a small structural fire at the VA Fayetteville Coastal Medical Center November 6, 2024 at about 2:30 pm.
October 22, 2024
The Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System will join VA facilities and law enforcement agencies across the nation for the annual Drug Enforcement Administration Prescription Take Back Day to safely and securely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions.
October 10, 2024
At VA, breast cancer awareness is about empowering Veterans and their caregivers with the knowledge and resources to take charge of their health, know their risk factors and support those facing the diagnosis from treatment through recovery.
September 27, 2024
No-cost COVID vaccines will be offered at Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System medical facilities starting September 30.
September 5, 2024
Fall is just around the corner, now is the time to consider getting your annual flu vaccine. Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is offering several no cost flu vaccine options for area Veterans enrolled in VA health care, beginning Monday, September 9 at seven VA health care facilities.
August 16, 2024
The Wilmington VA Health Care Center will host a Hotwheels and Heroes Car Show, Saturday, August 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1705 Gardner Road. Wilmington, N.C. The event is open to all!
July 15, 2024
Veterans enrolled for care with Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System and who have urgent medical questions can call the Clinical Contact Center 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, including holidays.