Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System Supports Not Only Veterans, But Also The Caregivers Who Assist Them

PRESS RELEASE

October 27, 2021

Fayetteville , NC — The Veterans Affairs Caregiver Support Program at the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is excited to celebrate National Family Caregivers Month in November.

There are more than 5.5 million family members and friends dedicating their lives to providing much-needed support for chronically ill, injured, and disabled Veterans. “Caregivers are partners in providing first-class care. It’s important that we recognize their efforts in support our Veterans,” said Daniel Dücker, Executive Director, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System.

Across the 19 Southeastern North Carolina counties which make up the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System, there are more than 750 caregivers and Veterans enrolled in various caregiver support programs.

This year’s theme is #CaregiverAnd. “Our goal throughout National Family Caregiver Month is to celebrate all of whom our caregivers are, not just want they do,” said Theresa Heath, Caregiver Support Program Manager, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System. “We want to encourage caregivers to take time for themselves and reconnect with who they are outside of being caregivers.”

Throughout November, the VA will host several events:

A drive-thru day of gratitude goody bags and information in honor of celebrating our caregivers November 1 at Pembroke CBOC 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and Hamlet CBOC 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. November 2 at Brunswick CBOC 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and Wilmington HCC 1 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. November 3 at Sanford CBOC 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and Fayetteville HCC 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. November 4 at Jacksonville CBOC 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. November 5 at Goldsboro CBOC 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Virtual Caregivers Connection, celebration for Veterans and Caregivers. November 18 at 11 a.m. Caregivers and Veterans can log in at Caregivers Connection

Link to log in https://bit.ly/3jCUl2K

Meeting number (access code): 2761 581 4589

Meeting password: bpJf2DYb@33

For more information about VA caregiver programs, visit https://www.caregiver.va.gov/.

To learn more about the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System, visit www.va.gov/fayetteville-coastal-health-care.