Fayetteville NC VA Health Care System Encourages Veterans ‘Reach Out’ For Mental Health Assistance

September 20, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, NC — In conjunction with September's Suicide Prevention Month, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is raising awareness of its mental health resources available for Veterans throughout Southeastern North Carolina.

“Veterans are driven and resilient, but there are times in anyone’s life when challenges may begin to seem overwhelming,” said Patricia Glenn, Suicide Prevention Program Manager, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System. “Therefore, we are encouraging Veterans to Reach Out. Whether Veterans are looking for peer-to-peer support, mental or medical health care, VA is here to help. We are strategically partnering with community resources,VA wants our Veterans to know there is help.”

Whether you’re a Veteran or a Veteran supporter, there are many ways to reach out:

Calling or texting a friend or fellow Veteran to talk about what they’re going through

Tapping into VA tools to get help when going through life’s challenges: Contact VHAFNCSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov for Suicide Prevention community training, education and consultation from Fayetteville NC VA mental health professionals. MyVA411, where Veterans, their families, and caregivers can call 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) to easily access information on VA benefits and services. VA also has resources to help Veterans transitioning from the military or going through a difficult time in life. VA Solid Start (www.benefits.va.gov/transition/solid-start.asp) connects Veterans with qualified representatives who call three times during a Veteran’s first year of separation to walk through benefits available. The Self-Check Assessment is a confidential, anonymous risk assessment.



Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can get free, confidential support through the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans (www.va.gov/HOMELESS/NationalCallCenter.asp) where trained counselors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Veterans do not have to be registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.

Veterans and loved ones can also find additional, external resources on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Behavioral Health Treatment Services tool at REACH.gov/SPM.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat. Veterans don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or registered with VA to use the Veterans Crisis Line.

Media covering this issue visit www.ReportingOnSuicide.org for important guidance on how to communicate about suicide.

