Fayetteville NC VA Hosts Its First Women Veterans Town Hall

September 20, 2021

Fayetteville , NC — Women Veterans across Southeastern NC encouraged to dial in, log on, be heard!

FAYETTEVILLE, NC--Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System will host its first virtual Women Veterans Town Hall on Wednesday, September 29, at 10 a.m., online via Webex, a virtual video conferencing platform.

The focus of this town hall is to discuss services, answer questions, and get feedback on ways the Fayetteville VA health care system can improve the care provided to thousands of Southeastern North Carolina women Veterans.

“Events such as this town hall are a part of our ongoing commitment to address the needs of our women Veterans,” said Yolanda Murphy, Women’s Health Program Manager, Fayetteville VA NC Coastal Health Care System. “We serve all Veterans, but one size does not fit all. Targeted events offer a safe space to address concerns that may be unique to a particular Veteran population.”

The town hall is open all woman Veterans, women service members (and the families who support them).

To join the virtual Veterans town hall, access Webex @ veteransaffairs.webex.com

From the Webex site where the event is hosted enter access code: 2760 630 6380 in the text box, then enter password: P7VcmvDN*23 and select join now. If the event has not yet started, the “join now” button will appear dimmed. You may also join us by phone toll-free at 1-833-558-0712.

You do not need to enable your camera to participate in this town hall.

Event: Virtual Women Veterans Town Hall

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10 a.m.

Virtual (computer or smartphone): Webex (veteransaffairs.webex.com)

Meeting number (access code): 2760 630 6380

Meeting password: P7VcmvDN*23

Call in (phone only): 1-833-558-0712 USA Toll-free Number

