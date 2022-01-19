Fayetteville NC VA updates visitor policy due to COVID
PRESS RELEASE
January 19, 2022
Fayetteville , NC — FAYETTEVILLE, NC — The Omicron COVID-19 variant has resulted in an increase of Coronavirus cases across our 19-county southeastern NC catchment area requiring the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System to temporarily restrict visitation.
Visitors are no longer allowed to enter inpatient rooms or the emergency department treatment area at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center-Ramsey St.. This action is being taken as a precautionary measure considering the increased vulnerability of certain patient populations receiving care. Visitor exceptions are made for palliative care and other exceptional circumstances which will be determined on a case-by-case basis. Inpatient virtual visits are available by request.
Visitors under the age of 16 are not allowed to enter any Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System facility.
Surgical patients and Veterans with outpatient clinic appointments can have ONE caregiver or support person 16 years or older during their scheduled medical appointment/procedure.
All visitors entering our facilities will be screened. The wearing of a face mask, which fully covers the nose and mouth, is mandatory in all facilities.
The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System takes your health and safety seriously as we continue to safeguard patients and staff to limit the spread of Coronavirus.
Gail Cureton, Public Affairs Officer
(910) 488-2120 ext. 7092