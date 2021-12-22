Fayetteville VA COVID Safety Precautions still in effect

PRESS RELEASE

December 22, 2021

Fayetteville , NC — VA takes your health and safety seriously as we continue to protect our Veterans and staff from possible COVID-19 exposure and spread during face-to-face appointments, surgeries, and procedures at all our southeastern VA facilities.

If you have been in contact with a person who has COVID-19 OR if you have tested positive for COVID-19, contact your primary care team or the Clinical Contact Center at 1-800-771-6106 and press 2 to talk to our clinical staff for a virtual consultation – before coming into the facility.

Everyone Is Screened Before Entering VA property

Onsite screenings require all patients, visitors, volunteers, contractors, and team members to answer questions about potential symptoms, temperature checks, and wearing a mask. This process will help protect everyone from the spread of infection. Please place your mask on before you are screened.

Face Masks Are Mandatory on VA Property

Everyone must wear face masks at all times when on VA property. If you do not have a face mask, one will be provided to you.

If You Come to a VA Facility

VA has Enhanced Our Cleaning Procedures, Sanitization, and Hand Hygiene Education.

We continue to update our cleaning procedures as we clean and sanitize after every patient interaction—we clean exam rooms and equipment with CDC-approved products. Clean hands save lives. Hand sanitizing stations and signage are seen throughout our facilities, encouraging hand hygiene for all.

Physical Distancing Protocol During In-Person Visits

Our waiting areas have been restructured to allow us to adhere to CDCs physical distancing guidelines. As a reminder, we ask that no more than THREE persons enter our elevators.

If You Need an Appointment

Do not delay your care! If you are experiencing extreme medical symptoms, call 911, and contact 1-800-771-6106 (press 2) within 72 hours of emergency admission. Our care team can see patients either in-person when clinically needed or by telephone/video appointment.

If you need an appointment or have questions, call our call center, or send a secure message on MyHealtheVet.

Visitors Guidelines:

• No visitors are permitted for anyone under the age of 16.

• Inpatient visitors are limited to one support person per day. Exceptions can be considered through service-level leadership.

• Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation, or health care decision making may have one additional support person.

• Emergency Department/Urgent Care patients may have one visitor.

• Surgical or procedural patients may have one support person.

• Visitor exceptions are made for end-of-life situations and other exceptional circumstances and will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Medication Refill:

To limit exposure, get your prescription refills by mail by doing any of the following:

• Use MyHealtheVet (www.myhealth.va.gov)

• Call center: 1-800-771-6106

• Local pharmacy line: 910-488-2120, ext: 5702 (Mon-Fri from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

• If you are out of medication and refills, please call the call center for assistance at 1-800-771-6106

-end-

Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is honored to serve you and provide your medical and preventive care. Thank you for CHOOSING VA! The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care provides health care services to approximately 80,000 Veterans in a 19-county area of southeastern North Carolina.