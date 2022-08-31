Fayetteville VA hosts event to assist Veterans with new benefit, discharge upgrades
PRESS RELEASE
September 19, 2022
Fayetteville , NC — The Fayetteville NC VA Health Care System along with the Veterans Benefit Administration Winston Salem Regional Office is hosting a VA Benefit Enrollment Event, Tuesday, September 20, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., 100 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, N.C., U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum parking lot.
The event coincides with the 11th anniversary of the repeal of Department of Defense “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” (DADT) policy, which prohibited military personnel from discriminating against or harassing lesbian/gay or bisexual + service members or applicants.
Veterans Benefit specialist will be on hand to discuss discharge upgrades for service members whose discharge was connected to:
- Sexual orientation (including under the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy)
- Mental health conditions, including posttraumatic stress disorder
- Traumatic brain injury
- Sexual assault or harassment during military service
In addition, Veterans can receive information on the recently passed PACT Act, which expands benefits for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post 9/11 eras.
Homeless Veteran case managers and general Veteran benefit information specialists will be available. Food and drinks will be offered.
###
Gail Cureton, Public Affairs Officer
(910) 488-2120 ext. 7092