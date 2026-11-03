News releases
News Releases for VA Fayetteville Coastal health care.
July 1, 2024
Goldsboro/Wayne County Veterans are invited to a town hall at the Peggy M. Seegars Senior Center, July 18, 3 to 4 p.m., 2001 East Ash Street, Goldsboro, N.C. 27530.
May 29, 2024
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be offered at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center, 2300 Ramsey Street, until June 13 or while limited supplies last.
May 21, 2024
In June, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System joins millions of Americans in celebrating Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual Pride Month.
March 12, 2024
On Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Fayetteville VA Police will join VA facilities and law enforcement agencies across the nation for the annual Medication Take Back Day to safely and securely dispose of unused or expired medicine — including controlled substance prescriptions.
January 10, 2024
In response to the rise in respiratory illnesses, like COVID, flu, and RSV, in our community and the Veteran populations we serve, the Fayetteville VA Medical Center has updated our Enhanced Safety Operational Practices effective Wednesday, January 10.
December 7, 2023
Veterans who rely on CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines to manage sleep-related breathing disorders, including sleep apnea, now have a new streamlined online ordering system for CPAP supplies.
December 5, 2023
The 2023-2024 respiratory illness season will be the first time that vaccines for the three viruses responsible for most hospitalizations—Flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are available at the same time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
October 6, 2023
On Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Fayetteville VA Police will join VA facilities and law enforcement agencies across the nation for the annual Medication Take Back Day to safely and securely dispose of unused or expired medicine — including controlled substance prescriptions.
September 19, 2023
The COMPACT Act allows Veterans in suicidal crisis to go to any VA or community health care facility for free emergency mental health care – including transportation costs, inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days, and outpatient care for up to 90 days, including social work.
September 12, 2023
Fall is just around the corner, time for considering taking the annual flu vaccine. Staying up to date with your annual flu vaccine and other vaccines is the best way to prevent prolonged sickness and hospitalization.