News releases
News Releases for VA Fayetteville Coastal health care.
May 2, 2023
Department of Veterans Affairs’ 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back in person for the first time since 2019 with goals of movement in support of health while also helping homeless veterans.
April 29, 2023
Masks are only required in designated high-risk clinical areas displaying red signs.
April 26, 2023
Department of Veterans Affairs’ 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back in person for the first time since 2019 with goals of movement in support of health while also helping homeless veterans.
April 19, 2023
The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System and the City of Fayetteville will host a Community Stand Down for Homeless Veterans on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Festival Park (Downtown Fayetteville).
February 22, 2023
Mrs. Marri “Nicki” Fryar was named the new Executive Director of the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System. Her appointment is effective March 12.
February 13, 2023
All facilities with the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System will recognize and honor our Veteran patients from Feb. 12-18 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.
January 30, 2023
As part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022, the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System has provided 211 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans in Southeastern North Carolina.
October 19, 2022
The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is joining forces with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 Raeford Rd.
September 19, 2022
The Fayetteville NC VA Health Care System along with the Veterans Benefit Administration Winston Salem Regional Office is hosting a VA Benefit Enrollment Event, Tuesday, September 20, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., 100 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, N.C., U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum parking lot.
July 19, 2022
Fayetteville VA Medical Center to graduate its first program participants, July 22.