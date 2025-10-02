News releases
News Releases for VA Fayetteville Coastal health care.
October 27, 2021
The Veterans Affairs Caregiver Support Program at the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is excited to celebrate National Family Caregivers Month in November.
October 25, 2021
The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is transitioning its flu vaccine operations from the medical center on Ramsey St. to the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center at 7300 South Raeford Road effective October 22.
October 25, 2021
The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is encouraging Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
October 1, 2021
FAYETTEVILLE, NC -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System cares about Veterans, their partners, and VHA employees affected by Domestic Violence and Intimate Partner Violence.
September 20, 2021
Women Veterans across Southeastern NC encouraged to dial in, log on, be heard!
September 20, 2021
FAYETTEVILLE, NC — In conjunction with September’s Suicide Prevention Month, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is raising awareness of its mental health resources available for Veterans throughout Southeastern North Carolina.
August 30, 2021
The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System will award a $161,952 grant to Volunteers of America of the Carolinas, Inc., starting Sept. 30 under the Grant Per Diem program to combat homelessness among Veterans.