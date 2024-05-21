Pride Counts at Fayetteville VA

PRESS RELEASE

May 21, 2024

Fayetteville , NC — In June, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System joins millions of Americans in celebrating Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual Pride Month.

We invite all Veterans, their families and friends to join us for our annual car parade, health, education and employment fair, Friday, June 7, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 Raeford Road, Fayetteville. Participants can join the fun by decorating their vehicles and driving around campus as a demonstration of pride and support. Bring your decorations and begin decorating at 10:30 a.m.

VA health care programs and community organizations will be on hand to share information regarding VA health benefits, VA and community educational and employment opportunities. Some of the program participants include VA Benefits, NC Works, Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Homeless Veteran Programs, VA Vocational Rehabilitation, and a wide array of community non-profit organizations. Food trucks and family-friendly activities will also be available.

VA is committed to supporting all Veterans with the respect and care they deserve. Our commitment is to delivering care that fits the individual needs of Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including LGBTQ+ Veterans.

To learn more about the Fayetteville VA PRIDE Counts activities, visit https://www.va.gov/fayetteville-coastal-health-care/events/68741/. You may also contact Lori Hall, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator at Lori.hall3@va.gov.