Pride Counts at Fayetteville VA

June 2, 2022

Fayetteville , NC — Pride Month activities include a car parade, and health & employment fair

In June, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System joins millions of American in celebrating Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month (LGBTQ+). We also commit ourselves to ensure that we continue to promote the general well-being and overall health of the LGBTQ+ Veteran community and employees.

We invite Veterans and their families to join us for our annual car parade, health and employment fair, Friday, June 10, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 Raeford Road. Participants can join the fun by decorating their vehicles and driving around campus as a show of pride and support.

VA health care programs and community organizations will be on hand to share information regarding VA health benefits, VA and community educational and employment opportunities. Some of the program participants include VA Human Resources, NC Works, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Homeless Veteran Programs, VA Vocational Rehabilitation, and the VA Vet Center, which offers services to eligible Veterans, active-duty service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families. The health and employment fair takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 10, Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 Raeford Road.

VA is committed to supporting all Veterans. Our commitment is to delivering care that fits the individual needs of Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including LGBTQ+ Veterans. We work to ensure that all Veterans, including LGBTQ+ Veterans, are treated with the respect and care they deserve.

To learn more about the Fayetteville VA PRIDE Counts activities, visit www.go.usa.gov/xu6nF. You may also contact Lori Hall, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator, at Lori.hall3@va.gov.