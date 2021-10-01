Shining Light on Domestic Violence Awareness

PRESS RELEASE

October 1, 2021

Fayetteville , NC — FAYETTEVILLE, NC -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System cares about Veterans, their partners, and VHA employees affected by Domestic Violence and Intimate Partner Violence.

The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) recognizes Domestic Violence and Intimate Partner Violence is a serious yet, preventable public health problem that may disproportionately affect the Veteran population. To help address the impact domestic and intimate partner violence has on Veterans, family members and VA employees, the IPVAP recommends and promotes the importance of discussing intimate partner relationship health and safety.

“Attention to IPV among Veterans has been increasing over the past decade. Research in this area has suggested that Veterans may be at greater risk for experiencing and/or using violence in their relationships than their civilian counterparts, given the unique stressors posed by military life,” said Adriane L. Butler, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System. “The IPVAP recommends and promotes prevention through education, screening, and early intervention for those impacted by IPV, thus playing a crucial role in linking these individuals to appropriate resources and services,” she added.

Throughout the month, the Fayetteville NC VA will host activities at the health care system’s facilities as well as join community partners across Southeastern North Carolina in events designed to create awareness, remove stigma, and provide support.

Call to Action—Color PURPLE

On Thursday, Oct. 21, join the Fayetteville NC VA in a national day of action for #PurpleThursday by wearing purple, posting a selfie on your social media sites, with the #PurpleThursday hashtag, and showing your commitment to promoting healthy relationships.