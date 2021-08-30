VA Awards Grant To Fight Homelessness and Improve Transitional Housing in Southeastern North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE

August 30, 2021

Fayetteville , NC — The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System will award a $161,952 grant to Volunteers of America of the Carolinas, Inc., starting Sept. 30 under the Grant Per Diem program to combat homelessness among Veterans.

The GPD program provides funding to community organizations that provide transitional housing and supportive services for Veterans experiencing homelessness, with the goal of helping them achieve residential stability, increase their skill levels and income, and obtain greater self-determination.

“The Grant and Per Diem program is integral to VA’s continuum of services and resources to help Veterans exit homelessness,” said Dan Dücker, Executive Director, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System. “The grant allows VA to continue to tailor transitional housing and case management services to the unique needs of our area’s Veterans facing homelessness, which helps put them on the pathway to permanent housing faster.”

The local funding will support case manager positions within community organizations. These positions provide services to help Veterans retain housing stability, adequate income support and self-sufficiency.

The GPD program has provided community-based transitional housing and supportive services since 1994. The number of Veterans experiencing homelessness in the U.S. has declined by 50% since 2010 resulting from the GPD program and other VA efforts.

GPD grantees and nonprofit organizations seeking details about the program can visit https://www.va.gov/homeless/gpd.asp.