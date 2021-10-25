VA Encourages Veterans To Get Screened For Breast Cancer

PRESS RELEASE

October 25, 2021

Fayetteville , NC — The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is encouraging Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Localized breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if detected early.

“VA encourages all women Veterans to speak with their health care providers about breast health and get checked and treated for breast cancer,” said Yolanda Murphy, Program Manager, Women’s Health. “We recognize that some Veterans may have missed their regularly scheduled mammogram due to COVID-19 and encourage Veterans to reach out to their VA health care provider to get one scheduled.”

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and throughout the year, the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System offers high quality women’s health care, including breast care services. “VA leads the nation’s health care systems in providing mammograms to those who need them,” said Daniel Dücker, Executive Director, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System.

Breast care resources available through VA include screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound and MRI, genetic counseling and testing, cancer treatment and more. VA recommends regular breast cancer screening for women who are 45 years of age and older, though some women may choose to start screening with yearly mammograms as early as age 40.

Breast cancer is most often found in women, but men can get breast cancer too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man.

Veterans should talk with their VA primary care provider team about what is best for them and schedule their mammogram.

Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System invites breast cancer survivors, Veterans, and residents across our 19 county Southeastern NC region to join us for a virtual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk/Remembrance, October 27 (anytime). Participants are encouraged to wear pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and tag @FayettevilleVACoastalHCS on Facebook.

For more information, www.va.gov/fayetteville-coastal-health-care.