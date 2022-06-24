VA is hiring nurses; hosting hiring/job fair in Wilmington

PRESS RELEASE

June 24, 2022

Fayetteville , NC — The Wilmington VA Health Care Center will host a nurse hiring/job fair on Saturday, July 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (NOON) at 1705 Garner Road, Wilmington, N.C.

Nurses are needed in many clinical areas throughout the VA Health Care Center in Wilmington. RNs and LPNs are needed in Primary and Specialty Care Clinics. Interviews will be offered on site for qualified candidates.

The VA facilities in Southeastern North Carolina are among the fastest growing VA facilities in the nation and the need for skilled nurses and nursing assistants continues to increase.

“As more Veterans continue to choose the VA for their health care, we want to ensure that we are able to provide world class care,” said Debra Young, Associate Director for Patient Care Services, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System. “Hiring trained nurses with a passion for serving our community’s Veterans will enable us to continue providing the care our Veterans deserve and have earned.”

Applicants should bring the following documents with them:

Completed Application and Resume

Unofficial Transcripts

2 Forms of Government-Issued ID

Completed application documents include:

RN: VA Form 10-2850a - Application for Nurses and Nurse Anesthetists at: https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850a-091998-fill.pdf

LPN: VA Form 10-2850c Application for Associated Health Occupations at: https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850c-fill.pdf

For more information on the Nurse Hiring Fair, contact ruth.o’berry@va.gov, Nurse Recruiter.

###