Youth Volunteer opportunities at Fayetteville VA

May 10, 2022

Fayetteville , NC — Area teens can learn valuable work skills while supporting our Veterans.

Great news! It’s time to start the application process for the Voluntary Service Summer Youth Volunteer Program. Youth volunteers must be between the ages of 14-17. You may request an electronic application from VHAFNCCDCEVolSvc@va.gov or you may pick up the application package at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center, Room 465, Bldg. 1, 2300 Ramsey Street, Monday thru Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Completed application packages must be returned to the CDCE email at VHAFNCCDCEVolSvc@va.gov no later than Friday, June 3, 2022. No applications will be accepted after this date. Incomplete applications will not be considered for placement. Youth volunteers accepted into the Summer Youth Volunteer Program will be notified by June 10, 2022. Completing the application package does not guarantee placement.



There will be a mandatory orientation session that each youth volunteer must attend. The date, time and location will be provided upon acceptance into the program.



The summer youth program will begin on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 and end on Friday, August 19, 2022. Youth will volunteer two days per week (Wednesday and Friday or Tuesday and Thursday depending on assignment received) and are allowed to volunteer from 8:00am until 4:30pm. Youth volunteers will be placed at the FVAMC (2300 Ramsey Street), the Fayetteville HCC (7300 S. Raeford Rd) and possibly some of our Community Based Outpatient Clinics (based on need).



For more information, contact Sharon Henderson at Sharon.Henderson4@va.gov or at 910-822-7027.

