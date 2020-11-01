Operating status

 Skip to Content
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Fayetteville VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
COVID-19 Response - Virtual and Urgent Services Available. All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Brunswick County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
COVID-19 Response - Virtual and Urgent Services Available. All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Cumberland County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
COVID-19 Response - Virtual and Urgent Services Available. All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Goldsboro VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
COVID-19 Response - Virtual and Urgent Services Available. All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Hamlet VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
COVID-19 Response - Virtual and Urgent Services Available. All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Jacksonville VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
COVID-19 Response - Virtual and Urgent Services Available. All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Jacksonville 2 VA Clinic
Facility Closed
This facility is currently closed and is not seeing Veterans at this time.
Jacksonville 3 VA Clinic
Facility Closed
This facility is currently closed and is not seeing Veterans at this time.
Jacksonville 4 VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
COVID-19 Response - Virtual and Urgent Services Available. All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Lee County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
COVID-19 Response - Virtual and Urgent Services Available. All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Raeford Road VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
COVID-19 Response - Virtual and Urgent Services Available. All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Robeson County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
COVID-19 Response - Virtual and Urgent Services Available. All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Robeson Street VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Wilmington VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
COVID-19 Response - Virtual and Urgent Services Available. All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Womack VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 (Press 1)

24-hour nurse: 800-771-6106

Change your appointment: 910-488-2120 or 800-771-6106

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 910-488-2120 or 800-771-6106

Pharmacy refill: 910-488-2120, ext. 7045 or 800-771-6106, ext. 7045

Staff locator: Coming Soon!

Telephone care: 910-488-2120 or 800-771-6106

 

Local resources

Fayetteville:
Cumberland County Emergency Services

Jacksonville:
Onslow County Emergency Services

Wilmington:
New Hanover Emergency Management

Robeson:
Robeson County Emergency Services

Goldsboro:
Wayne County Emergency Services

Sanford:
Lee County Emergency Management  

 Hamlet:
Richmond County Emergency Services

Brunswick:
Brunswick County Emergency 

 

State resources

North Carolina Department of Public Safety

Ready NC

 

National Emergency Resources 

Disasters and Emergencies  

American Red Cross

National Weather Service