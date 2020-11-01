Operating status
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
Fayetteville VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
COVID-19 Response - Virtual and Urgent Services Available.
All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Brunswick County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Cumberland County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Goldsboro VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Hamlet VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Jacksonville VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Jacksonville 4 VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Lee County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Raeford Road VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Robeson County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Robeson Street VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.
Wilmington VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Womack VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
All persons must wear a face covering while in our facilities. This is for Veteran, Visitor and Staff safety.