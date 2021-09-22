COVID-19 vaccines
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine. VA will have a limited amount of this vaccine to start. We’ve worked with the CDC and other federal partners to develop a phased plan. Our goal is to do the most good for the most people during this time.
Under this plan, we’ll first offer vaccines to these 2 groups:
- Veterans living in our long-term care facilities, and
- VA health care personnel. Vaccinating our high-risk VA health care personnel helps us continue providing care for Veterans.
We based this plan on these criteria from CDC guidelines:
- Risk of becoming infected with the virus
- Risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19
- Risk of spreading the virus to others
- Risk of harm to society if essential workers, including health care personnel, are unable to work
After the first 2 groups, we’ll begin to offer vaccines to more Veterans who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time.
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.
|Vaccination Location
|Times Available
|Brunswick CBOC
|Times Available
|Vaccines are available at Wilmington HCC
|Vaccination Location
|Fayetteville NC Medical Center
|Times Available
|M-F 8:30am-2pm
|Vaccination Location
|Fayetteville NC HCC
|Times Available
|M-F 8:30am-2pm
|Vaccination Location
|Goldsboro CBOC
|Times Available
|M-F 8am-3:30pm
|Vaccination Location
|Hamlet CBOC
|Times Available
|M-F 8am-4pm
|Vaccination Location
|Jacksonville CBOC
|Times Available
|M-F 8am-4pm
|Vaccination Location
|Robeson CBOC
|Times Available
|M-F 9am-3:30pm
|Vaccination Location
|Sanford CBOC
|Times Available
|M-F 8:30am-2pm
|Vaccination Location
|Wilmington HCC
|Times Available
|M-F 12:30pm-4pm