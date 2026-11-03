Flu Vaccination Clinic

Flu shots will be offered at all the clinics listed below. You can receive your flu shot during a scheduled appointment or as a walk-in — no appointment necessary!

FHCC Drive-Thru Flu Clinic:

Date: September 22–26

Location: Handicap parking area behind the Women’s Clinic at FHCC, 7300 South Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC

Please bring your VA ID card

Wear a mask while attending the drive-through clinic

while attending the drive-through clinic Our staff will be available to assist and ensure a quick, smooth process

Indoor location (room 1650) will be closed during the drive-thru clinic

Flu Vaccine Clinics

The following clinics will be offering flu vaccinations:

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

2300 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Monday-Friday from 0800-1500

Location: First Floor in the lab waiting area.

Fayetteville HCC

7300 South Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304

Indoor flu clinic begins on September 29, 2025

Monday - Friday 0830-1530

First Floor Room 1650

Wilmington HCC

1705 Gardner Road, Wilmington, NC 28405

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 0800-1100; Wed 1300-1630

The location of the clinic is in the lobby area

Robeson VA Clinic

139 Three Hunts Drive, Pembroke, NC 28372

Hours of operation 0800-1530 Monday - Friday

Sanford VA Clinic

3112 Tramway Road, Sanford, NC 27330

Walk-in Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 0830-1130

(may receive at scheduled appointment)

Hamlet VA Clinic

3112 Tramway Road, Sanford, NC 27330

Walk-in Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 0830-1130

(may receive at scheduled appointment)

Goldsboro VA Clinic

2610 Hospital Road, Goldsboro, NC 27534

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday

0900 – 1100 and 1300-1500

(may receive at scheduled appointment)

Brunswick VA Clinic

18 Doctors Circle, Suite 2, Supply, NC 28463

Thursdays from 1300-1500 (scheduled clinic)

(may receive at scheduled appointment)

Jacksonville VA Clinic

4006 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 0900-1100

Wednesday 1300-1500

Brynn Marr VA Clinic

306 Brynn Marr Road, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Wednesday afternoons 1200-1600

(may receive at scheduled appointment)

Community Care Network: Starting September 1st, 2023, enrolled Veterans (who received care through either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months) can receive a flu shot through the Community Care Network (CCN). CCN in-retail contracted pharmacies or urgent care/walk-in care locations (standalone visit) will provide flu shots at no cost with no copayment. Bring your VA ID. For locations, please call .

We look forward to serving you and providing a flu shot at your earliest convenience!