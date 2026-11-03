Flu Vaccination Clinic
The 2025-2026 influenza kick-off will officially begin September 22, 2025, with flu vaccinations being available at the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the flu is to get a flu vaccine every flu season.
Flu shots will be offered at all the clinics listed below. You can receive your flu shot during a scheduled appointment or as a walk-in — no appointment necessary!
FHCC Drive-Thru Flu Clinic:
Date: September 22–26
Location: Handicap parking area behind the Women’s Clinic at FHCC, 7300 South Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC
- Please bring your VA ID card
- Wear a mask while attending the drive-through clinic
- Our staff will be available to assist and ensure a quick, smooth process
- Indoor location (room 1650) will be closed during the drive-thru clinic
Flu Vaccine Clinics
The following clinics will be offering flu vaccinations:
Fayetteville VA Medical Center
2300 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Monday-Friday from 0800-1500
Location: First Floor in the lab waiting area.
Fayetteville HCC
7300 South Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Indoor flu clinic begins on September 29, 2025
Monday - Friday 0830-1530
First Floor Room 1650
Wilmington HCC
1705 Gardner Road, Wilmington, NC 28405
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 0800-1100; Wed 1300-1630
The location of the clinic is in the lobby area
Robeson VA Clinic
139 Three Hunts Drive, Pembroke, NC 28372
Hours of operation 0800-1530 Monday - Friday
Sanford VA Clinic
3112 Tramway Road, Sanford, NC 27330
Walk-in Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 0830-1130
(may receive at scheduled appointment)
Hamlet VA Clinic
3112 Tramway Road, Sanford, NC 27330
Walk-in Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 0830-1130
(may receive at scheduled appointment)
Goldsboro VA Clinic
2610 Hospital Road, Goldsboro, NC 27534
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday
0900 – 1100 and 1300-1500
(may receive at scheduled appointment)
Brunswick VA Clinic
18 Doctors Circle, Suite 2, Supply, NC 28463
Thursdays from 1300-1500 (scheduled clinic)
(may receive at scheduled appointment)
Jacksonville VA Clinic
4006 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 0900-1100
Wednesday 1300-1500
Brynn Marr VA Clinic
306 Brynn Marr Road, Jacksonville, NC 28546
Wednesday afternoons 1200-1600
(may receive at scheduled appointment)
Community Care Network: Starting September 1st, 2023, enrolled Veterans (who received care through either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months) can receive a flu shot through the Community Care Network (CCN). CCN in-retail contracted pharmacies or urgent care/walk-in care locations (standalone visit) will provide flu shots at no cost with no copayment. Bring your VA ID. For locations, please call
We look forward to serving you and providing a flu shot at your earliest convenience!
Frequently Asked Questions and Answers:
Do I need an appointment?
No appointment required.
Will my spouse be able to get a flu shot at the VA?
No. Spouses and caregivers will not be able to receive a flu shot at the facility or the CBOCs.
What should I wear?
On the day of the clinic, we ask that you please wear a loose-fitting short sleeve shirt (or tank top), as you will need to roll up your sleeve.
Community Care Network:
When can I get my flu shot in the community?
Starting Sept. 1, 2023
Do I need an appointment?
No appointment or referral is required. However, recommend calling ahead to make sure they offer the flu vaccine you want.
How do I check my eligibility?
Call
- Veterans can get a flu shot without prior authorization.
- Family members and beneficiaries are not eligible.
- Individuals who are not eligible and receive a flu vaccine may be liable for the cost of the vaccine.
Are there instructions on how to locate a participating in-network pharmacy or urgent care provider?
Yes, there are two options:
Option 1: Go to www.VA.gov/find-locations
- Enter city, state or postal code
- Under Facility type, select:
- “Urgent care” OR “Community pharmacies (in VA’s network)
- If you select “Urgent Care”, choose “In-network community urgent care”.
- Click Search and select provider
Option 2:
- Call
for help locating an in-network provider
What to bring when I see a provider in the community?
- Call ahead to make sure they offer the flu vaccine.
- Print and bring Billing Information (www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/docs/programs/OCC-Billing-Information-Card.pdf) to take with you or have viewable on mobile device.
When you arrive:
- Tell them you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, AND
- You would like to get a flu shot, paid for by VA.
- Show your government-issued ID and Billing Information
If I have questions or need help getting a community care flu shot?
Call the Office of Community Care National Contact Center at
Are there any copayments?
No. There is no copayment charge if Veteran’s visit consists only of a flu shot. Flu shot-only visits do not count towards visits and/or copayments associated with using VA’s urgent care benefit.
Do I need to bring my VHIC card?
Yes, you should tell the in-network community care staff that you are an eligible Veteran who is enrolled with the VA and show a government-issued identification (e.g., Veterans Health Identification Card or driver’s license).
COVID-19 and Flu Shots
Can I receive the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?
Yes. The Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines (like the flu shot) may be given together. If you receive more than one vaccine at a single visit, the vaccines will be given in different arms. Protect yourself and others, get vaccinated. For more information, please review the CDC website “Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Currently Authorized in the United States”. Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of COVID-19 Vaccines | CDC.
Influenza Vaccine and Flu Information
What is influenza (flu)?
Flu is a contagious virus that spreads around the United States every year, usually between October and May. Anyone can get the flu, but it is more dangerous for some people. Infants and young children, people 65 years and older, pregnant people, and people with certain health conditions or a weakened immune system are at greatest risk of flu complications. If you have a medical condition, such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes, flu can make it worse.
In an average year, thousands of people in the United States die from flu, and many more are hospitalized. Flu vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related visits to the doctor each year. Even when the vaccine doesn’t exactly match these viruses, it may still provide some protection.
When is the best time to get a flu shot?
Get a flu shot in the fall as soon as it’s available, so you are protected the entire flu season. You will need to get a new flu shot very year to protect yourself from the flu viruses circulating this season.
How long does it take before I am protected?
After you get a flu shot, it takes about 2 weeks for your body to make enough antibodies to protect you against flu. Antibodies are proteins produced by your immune system that identify and help remove foreign targets such as viruses and bacteria. The flu shot helps your body build these antibodies to fight flu viruses and prevent you from getting sick.
Can I get the flu from a flu shot?
No. this is a common misconception. You cannot get the flu from a flu shot because only inactive (dead) flu virus is used to make the flu shot. If you get the flu soon after getting a flu shot this could mean:
- You were exposed to the flu virus before the flu shot took effect.
- You have a weak immune system or other illness that causes your body to take longer to make antibodies and build immunity.
- Your body fails to make antibodies after getting a flu shot.
- The flu shot does not match all the flu viruses that are currently spreading.
- The flu shot does reduce but does not eliminate the risk of acquiring the flu, the main purpose of the flu shot is that it greatly reduces the chance of a severe complication from the flu.
Why do I need a flu shot every year?
Flu viruses can change over time, so every year the flu shot vaccine is updated to protect against the flu viruses most likely to spread that year. The viruses may change after the flu shot is made. Even if this happens, you will still get some protection from the flu shot.
What side effects should I expect after receiving a flu shot?
Most side effects are milt to moderate and are temporary. The most common side effects are soreness, redness, and swelling where the shot is given, fever, muscle aches, and headache can happen after influenza vaccination.
Do I need to provide my Primary Care Team with documentation that I received the flu shot in the community?
Yes. If you receive a flu shot outside the VA, please ask for a copy of your vaccination record. Please telephone your Primary Care Clinic and provide them with the name of the pharmacy or provider and the date (month and year) you received a flu shot. You can also send a Secure Message via MyHealtheVet and provide the same information.
To learn more:
- Ask your health care provider
- Call your local or state health department
- Visit CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/flu
- Review CDC Influenza Vaccine Information Statement: Inactivated Influenza Vaccine Information Statement | CDC
- Visit the website of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vaccine package inserts and additional information at www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines