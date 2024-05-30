Home Improvements/Structural Alterations (HISA)

Lifetime benefit for Veterans and Servicemembers.



$6,800 will be approved to:

Address a service-connected disability

Address a compensable disability treated “as if” is a service-connected disability and for which the Veteran entitled to medical services under 38 USC 1710(a)(2)(c) (e.g., disability acquired through treatment or vocational rehabilitation provided by VA)

Address a non-service- connected disability, if the beneficiary has a service-connected disability rated at least 50 percent disability (no combining or combination of disability percentages is allowed).

$2,000 will be approved to:

Address a disability that is not covered above

Note: All HISA projects must be medically justified for the service connected disability and/or non-service connected disability. Please contact your local Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service to determine your available lifetime HISA benefits