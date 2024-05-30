Home Improvements/Structural Alterations (HISA)
The VA Home Improvements and Structural Alterations Grant (HISA) provides financial assistance to disabled veterans with service-connected medical conditions (and sometimes non-service-connected conditions) who require modifications to their homes, whether owned or rented by the veteran.
This benefit provides medically necessary improvements and structural alterations to Veterans/Servicemembers’ primary residence for the following purposes:
- Allowing entrance to or exit from the primary residence
- Use of essential lavatory and sanitary facilities (e.g. roll in showers)
- Allowing accessibility to kitchen or bathroom sinks or counters (e.g. lowering counters/sinks)
- Improving entrance paths or driveways in immediate area of the home to facilitate access to the home through construction of permanent ramping
- Improving plumbing or electrical systems made necessary due to installation of home medical equipment
HISA Benefit Amounts
Lifetime benefit for Veterans and Servicemembers.
$6,800 will be approved to:
- Address a service-connected disability
- Address a compensable disability treated “as if” is a service-connected disability and for which the Veteran entitled to medical services under 38 USC 1710(a)(2)(c) (e.g., disability acquired through treatment or vocational rehabilitation provided by VA)
- Address a non-service- connected disability, if the beneficiary has a service-connected disability rated at least 50 percent disability (no combining or combination of disability percentages is allowed).
$2,000 will be approved to:
- Address a disability that is not covered above
Note: All HISA projects must be medically justified for the service connected disability and/or non-service connected disability. Please contact your local Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service to determine your available lifetime HISA benefits
What does HISA exclude?
Some excluded HISA structural alterations are exterior decking; purchase or installation of spa/ hot tubs/ Jacuzzi type tubs; home security systems; removable equipment or appliances such as portable ramps; porch lifts, and stair glides; and routine repairs as part of regular home maintenance like replacements of roofs, furnaces, or air conditioners.
Local HISA Process
The Fayetteville VHA utilizes an online form sent to the patient’s cell phone after a medical provider places a consult. This form requests patients upload pictures of the area of their home they are requesting to have altered.
Examples of homes requiring work can be seen below:
