How to check in with your smartphone for VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care appointments

On August 31, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters that protect both against the original virus strain and the Omicron variant. The updated boosters will be delivered to VHA facilities as early as next week.

With the authorization of these updated boosters, the vaccines which had been used previously throughout the pandemic are no longer authorized by FDA for use as boosters, effective immediately. For Veterans planning to get a booster dose this week, we will work to reschedule so that they can get the newer booster offering broader protection when it becomes available. We anticipate a gap in booster administration of about a week while we wait for the new boosters to arrive.

If you were planning to get a booster dose this week, we recommend that you wait until the updated booster is available. This updated booster will provide you with better protection against COVID-19.

The original COVID-19 vaccines are still available for those who have not yet begun a COVID-19 vaccination series and are effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19.

For more information call your local VA Medical Center or visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.