How to check in with your smartphone for VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care appointments
You can now check in for appointments with your smartphone. More facilities will offer this option in the future. You can still always check in for an appointment with a staff member at all facilities. Read this page to learn how to check in with your smartphone when this option is available.
How to complete pre-check-in for some appointments
Confirm your appointment by text message and wait for a pre-check-in text if available.
We’ll now send you a text message to confirm your appointment. You may get this text up to a week before your appointment. After you confirm, they’ll send you another text to start your pre-check-in process. Pre-check-in helps you save time when you arrive for your appointment.
Note: You must receive VEText appointment reminders to use pre-check-in. If you’ve opted out of VEText reminders, you can restart these reminders by texting START to 53079 or by replying START to any previous VEText message.
-
Tap on the link to start your pre-check-in.
When you start your pre-check-in, we’ll verify your identity in 2 ways:
- We’ll match your smartphone number with the one we have on file for you. <
- We’ll ask you to provide your last name and either the last 4 digits of your Social Security number or your date of birth.
Note: Data charges may apply.
-
Answer the questions to complete your pre-check-in.
We’ll ask you to confirm this information:
- Your current contact information
- Your next of kin
- Your emergency contact
We’ll confirm when you’ve completed pre-check-in. When you arrive at the facility, you can then use your smartphone to tell us you’re here and complete your check-in.
Note: If you need to update any of your information, a staff member will help you on the day of your appointment. Be sure to bring your insurance card with you to your appointment.
How to check in with your smartphone VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care
Check for a check-in poster at your facility when you arrive.
Here at VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care, you’ll find a poster like this one. The poster will have a number to text or a QR code to scan to start the check-in process.
Note: If you don’t find a check-in poster, you can always check in with a staff member. If you need to update your contact or other information, you’ll need to check in with a staff member.
-
Text or scan the QR code to start your check-in up to 30 minutes before your appointment.
Text check in to the number listed on the poster. Or use your smartphone’s camera to scan the QR code.
Note: You can check in up to 30 minutes before and 15 minutes after your appointment time. If you need to check in earlier or later, you’ll need to check in with a staff member. If you have more than one appointment in a day, you'll need to check in for each appointment separately.
-
Wait until you get a text back with a link.
This should only take a few seconds.
-
Tap on the link to start your check-in.
When you start your check-in, we’ll verify your identity in 2 ways:
- We’ll match your smartphone number with the one we have on file for you.
- We’ll ask you to provide your last name and either the last 4 digits of your Social Security number or your date of birth.
Note: Data charges may apply.
-
Answer the questions to complete your check-in. Then choose “Check in now.”
We’ll ask you to confirm this information:
- Your current contact information
- Your next of kin
- Your emergency contact
We’ll confirm that you’re checked in and tell you where to wait. A staff member will come get you when it’s time for your appointment to start.
Note: If you need to make a change to any of your information, you’ll need to check in with a staff member.