Mental Health Specialty Care

The Hope Recovery Center is intended to provide services and support to Veterans who have a diagnosis of Serious Mental Illness, such as Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective, Bipolar Disorder, or severe Depression or Posttraumatic Stress Disorder. The mission of the Hope Recovery Center is to inspire hope that recovery from a Serious Mental Illness is possible. The Hope Recovery Center helps Veterans to learn new skills and achieve their goals through individual and group sessions, educational classes, wellness interventions, and community activities.

A doctor's referral is not required to obtain this service. Walk-ins are welcome.

Our Services Include:

Peer led groups

Group psychotherapy

Individual psychotherapy

Health and wellness classes

Family education

Recreation therapy

Vocational services

Community integration activities

Location:

The Hope Recovery Center is at Bldg 46, at the VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System at 2300 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC.