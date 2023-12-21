The Hope Recovery Center
The Hope Recovery Center (formerly Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center) is an outpatient program that helps Veterans create meaningful, productive, and satisfying lives. The program is recovery-oriented, which means that the focus is on helping Veterans to develop skills to feel better, be successful, and have meaningful relationships.
Mental Health Specialty Care
The Hope Recovery Center is intended to provide services and support to Veterans who have a diagnosis of Serious Mental Illness, such as Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective, Bipolar Disorder, or severe Depression or Posttraumatic Stress Disorder. The mission of the Hope Recovery Center is to inspire hope that recovery from a Serious Mental Illness is possible. The Hope Recovery Center helps Veterans to learn new skills and achieve their goals through individual and group sessions, educational classes, wellness interventions, and community activities.
A doctor's referral is not required to obtain this service. Walk-ins are welcome.
Our Services Include:
- Peer led groups
- Group psychotherapy
- Individual psychotherapy
- Health and wellness classes
- Family education
- Recreation therapy
- Vocational services
- Community integration activities
Location:
The Hope Recovery Center is at Bldg 46, at the VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System at 2300 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC.