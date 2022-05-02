VA2K Walk and Roll

The annual VA2K Walk and Roll event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of unused household and unused clothing items.

Since 2011, over $2,771,409 of donated goods have been collected nationwide.

How does this support Homeless Veterans?

Donations are accepted, but not required to participate in this community event. If you would like to donate items needed most by Veterans participating our Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program, visit website: https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_at_facility/. Select North Carolina for the State. Select Fayetteville VA for Facility. Select Activity as program for donation. Type in VA2K under Intended use/purpose of your donation section.

How to get involved?

On Wednesday, May 18, we are asking VA employees, Veterans, community partners and our greater Southeastern North Carolina community to join is for a 1.24 miles (approximately 2,625 steps) stroll or roll. It’s free and no registration is required!

Why walk?

According to the National Institute of Health, walking is the most popular physical activity among adults, and it’s easy to see why. It requires no special clothes or equipment, and it’s free. Regular walking can have many health benefits. It may lower your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. It can strengthen your bones and muscles. It may help you maintain a healthy weight. It might also help lift your mood.