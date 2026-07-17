VA's Beneficiary Travel Program

Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries who are eligible for reimbursement of mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments can now enter claims in the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS). This online system simplifies the current claim submission process for beneficiaries and ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements.

Submit claims online 24/7, 365 days a year

Track the status of submitted claims

Reduce processing time for submitted claims

Use self-help tools to make claim submissions fast and easy

Visit AccessVA and select your category to see which application you can use to sign in. From there, you can file your Veteran travel claim.

Go to AccessVA to start your travel claim