Damain Deloach

Mr. Damain C. Deloach was named the Assistant Director on November 20, 2023. Prior to this assignment he served as both the acting assistant director, acting chief and chief of Prosthetics & Sensory Aids Service for Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System. Mr. Deloach also served as the Prosthetic Representative at W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. A 2016 graduate of the Technical Career Field program for Prosthetics Representative, he was detailed assisted to W.G. (Bill) Hefner and Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center Prosthetics Service with organizational management by planning, organizing, and leading the procurement and inventory sections.

Mr. Deloach was processed into the United States Navy through the South Carolina Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) in 1999. He served as an Operational Specialist and achieved Navy Enlisted Code for an Air Intercept Controller on multiple naval platforms until his separation in 2010. In 2005, he attended United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics “TOPGUN” as an Air Controller.