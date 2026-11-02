Previously, he was the Associate Director at the Beckley VA Medical Center from November 2017 to March 2024. In this role, Mr. Stout has the authority and responsibility for the non-clinical operations of Beckley VA healthcare facility. He served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer at Indian Health services critical access hospitals.

Mr. Stout is a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps with more than 23 years of military experience in various leadership roles as a Marine officer. He received his Bachelor in Social Services from the University of Mississippi in 1999. In 2004, he received his Master’s in Business Administration with an emphasis in Government Policy and Acquisitions.