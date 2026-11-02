Marri Fryar

As the Executive Director, Mrs. Fryar provides executive leadership and strategic direction for this complex health care system that provides an array of clinical services to more than 90,000 Veterans over 16 sites of care and 19 counties in North Carolina. She has direct responsibility for an operating budget exceeding $900 million and more than 3000 employees. The Fayetteville NC VAHCS has several medical education affiliates with over 00 trainees.

Prior to her appointment at the Fayetteville NC VAHCS, Mrs. Fryar served as the Associate Director, Patient Care Services for the Durham VA Health Care System and served in numerous roles such as Associate Chief Nurse for Performance Improvement and Research, and Nurse Manager for numerous clinical settings.

As a daughter, niece, and cousin of Veterans and active-duty members, service to others has been in Mrs. Fryar’s family legacy, and at a young age, she knew that she wanted to carry on that tradition of service.

Mrs. Fryar holds both a Master of Business Administration and Master of Health Care Administration from Pfeiffer University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from North Carolina Central University. She is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Nurse Executive and is an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and member of the American Organization of Nurse Leaders.