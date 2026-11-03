Stories
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care top stories.
When regional leaders, healthcare executives, and military partners gathered for the 2026 Greater Fayetteville Chamber State of the Community, the core takeaway for local military families was clear: every major investment across Cumberland County strengthens the safety net for Sandhills Veterans.
When United States Marine Corps and Army Veteran Terrence Munn look back at photos of himself from just a year ago, he hardly recognizes the person staring back.
In a region long defined by military sacrifice and resilience, officials, local representatives, and community leaders gathered to break ground on a long-awaited, state-of-the-art Veterans Affairs (VA) Multi-Specialty Outpatient Clinic (MSOC).
Inside a bustling simulation lab, healthcare providers are huddling over a high-fidelity patient simulator.
The VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System proudly salutes the exceptional efforts of Daniel Stanley and Ashley Lunkenheimer, both nurses whose leadership and passion are transforming care for Veterans every day.
At VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System, safety is not just a priority—it’s a commitment to creating an environment where every action has clear meaning and contributes to the well-being of Veterans and staff.
VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System is leading a community effort to prevent suicide through clinical excellence and strong collaboration among organizations.
On a routine morning at the VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System, the Valet Services staff demonstrated remarkable vigilance and swift action that turned a potential crisis into a story of hope and gratitude.
The 44th National Veterans Wheelchair Games wrapped up in Minneapolis after six days filled with competition, connection, and camaraderie.
The VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care's Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) program initiative is designed to provide comprehensive medical services directly to Veterans in their homes, especially those who are homebound or face substantial difficulties attending traditional medical appointments.