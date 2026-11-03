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Stories

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care top stories.

  • When regional leaders, healthcare executives, and military partners gathered for the 2026 Greater Fayetteville Chamber State of the Community, the core takeaway for local military families was clear: every major investment across Cumberland County strengthens the safety net for Sandhills Veterans.

    A smiling man and woman in formal attire pose for a photo at an event.

  • When United States Marine Corps and Army Veteran Terrence Munn look back at photos of himself from just a year ago, he hardly recognizes the person staring back.

    Man standing outside building next to "Welcome to Robeson CBOC" sign.

  • In a region long defined by military sacrifice and resilience, officials, local representatives, and community leaders gathered to break ground on a long-awaited, state-of-the-art Veterans Affairs (VA) Multi-Specialty Outpatient Clinic (MSOC).

    Six people in hard hats hold shovels at a groundbreaking ceremony.

  • Inside a bustling simulation lab, healthcare providers are huddling over a high-fidelity patient simulator.

    Three men practicing CPR on a dummy in a hospital room.

  • The VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System proudly salutes the exceptional efforts of Daniel Stanley and Ashley Lunkenheimer, both nurses whose leadership and passion are transforming care for Veterans every day.

    Ms. Ashley Lunkenheimer and Mr. Daniel Stanley are recognized by the Emergency Nurses Association on Sept. 17, 2025 in New Orleans Louisiana.

  • At VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System, safety is not just a priority—it’s a commitment to creating an environment where every action has clear meaning and contributes to the well-being of Veterans and staff.

    Cheryl Davis-Triplett MBA-HC, BSN, Interim Wilmington Health Care Center Administrator speaks to a crowd of people.

  • VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System is leading a community effort to prevent suicide through clinical excellence and strong collaboration among organizations.

    Panelists engaged in discussion on stage, audience attentively listening, with event banners or "Hope" signage visible.

  • On a routine morning at the VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System, the Valet Services staff demonstrated remarkable vigilance and swift action that turned a potential crisis into a story of hope and gratitude.

    Valet Staff

  • The 44th National Veterans Wheelchair Games wrapped up in Minneapolis after six days filled with competition, connection, and camaraderie.

    Minneapolis Wheel Chair Games

  • The VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care's Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) program initiative is designed to provide comprehensive medical services directly to Veterans in their homes, especially those who are homebound or face substantial difficulties attending traditional medical appointments.

    HBPC Nurse Kiley Hunt, RN checks a Veteran's blood pressure in his home on April 1, 2025