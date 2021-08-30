Fayetteville NC VA Veteran Makes Her Mark in New Technician Program

Maria Wesloh is no stranger to leading the way, rising to a senior Aeromedical Evacuation Technician position in her Air Force Reserve unit.

Now she’s taking on a leadership role in a new VA program at Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System (FNCVACHCS).

Wesloh was appointed lead Intermediate Care Technician (ICT) in July, serving as the liaison between the five FNCVACHCS hospital ICTs and the FNCVACHCS emergency department medical staff.

“It’s an honor to be selected as a lead ICT,” said Wesloh. “I feel very empowered and appreciated for my efforts and those of our ICT team. The ability to collaborate, learn new skills, share my perspective, train and be trained is all a part of the experience.”

Wesloh’ s earlier experience caught the attention of other VA staff and her supervisor, resulting in the recommendation to give her more responsibility.

“As a lead ICT she helps coordinate the scheduling, integration, implementation of the ICTs in the emergency department,” said Douglas Villard, an emergency medicine physician. “Her efforts help with processing and flow of patients who arrive at the emergency department for acute unscheduled care.”

ICTs are former military corpsmen, medics and medical technicians functioning in health care roles commensurate with their military experience. They provide a higher level of clinical support because of their training.

According to Wesloh, ICT responsibilities can include assisting triage nurses, performing EKGs, preparing medicines, sutures, lending support in any other emergencies such as cardiac arrest, and any other tasks in which they have training.

Wesloh is one of five ICTs at the Fayetteville NC VA medical center emergency department. Approximately 360 others work in medical centers throughout the VA. The Jacksonville VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will soon welcome the first of its six ICTs in August.

The health care system executive director says the program is exceeding expectations. “The ICT program is already proven to be a great addition to our team,” said Dan Dücker. “Our emergency department is benefiting from their clinical skills and care coordination abilities. The fact that the program is growing, not only at our health care system, but across the VA is a testament to the value of ICTs supporting our Veteran care mission.”

Story by G.H. Cureton

Public Affairs Officer

Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System