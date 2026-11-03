Stories
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care top stories.
In 2019, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) began implementing a Whole Health model aimed at providing Veterans with personalized and proactive health care.
The VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System has made significant strides in addressing Veteran homelessness through its HUD-VASH program, achieving remarkable success in 2024.
With March being recognized as National Nutrition Month, it is essential to acknowledge the remarkable contributions and commitment of our team of Registered Dietitians (RDs) at the VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System.
In the wake of Hurricane Helene, the need for meticulous preparation for emergencies and natural disasters has become more apparent than ever. Despite the extensive preparations, the situation escalated beyond the anticipated impact, highlighting the importance of a well-structured response plan.
After wearing the Army uniform for eight years, Eisha Fox has dedicated her life to helping veterans and families at the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System.
The University of NC Wilmington Nursing School leadership's visit to the VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System is a key step in building a strong academic partnership to improve clinical education, promote workforce development, and ensure a skilled nursing workforce for veterans' care.
The Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System opened its first Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC) on September 17.
The only thing hotter than the coastal North Carolina heat were the 150 cars, trucks and motorcycles that brought nearly 500 Veterans, families and friends to the Wilmington VA Health Care Center on August 24.
The Fayetteville VA Medical Center placed three new ambulances into service on June 17 expanding the availability of emergency medical transportation to meet the growing demand for emergency transport services.
One of Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System’s newest programs is having success in helping improve the lives of Veterans.