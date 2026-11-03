Stories
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care top stories.
Clinic offers more treatment areas, new technology to support dental health
The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System and Womack Army Medical Center formally celebrated the new Joint Acute Inpatient Dialysis with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, December 1, on Fort Liberty.
For nearly five hours, the Manna Student Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina, played host to an annual Suicide Prevention Month event that has grown in each of its three years.
Larry Wilson often makes my day on his EMS rounds. I can count on the gentle knock on my office door and the familiar greeting, “Ms. Cureton, how are you today and do you need your trash emptied or a new trash bag?” We talk briefly and then I turn to my computer and he to his work...
Fireworks are used to celebrate many events, from holidays to music concerts and sports.
Have you filed for PACT Act benefits with VA? If not, why not?
I cannot adequately express the gratitude and privilege I feel as a nurse working here at the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System. However, my nursing journey and career began in my mind, in my mother's womb.
Masks are only required in designated high-risk clinical areas.
It started out just like any other day for Jeff Sullivan, a volunteer Red Coat Ambassador at the Wilmington Health Care Center in Wilmington, N.C. He was at the front desk greeting Veterans when he heard the overhead page for a “Code Help” and that’s when his volunteer EMT and firefighter skills kicked in.
The Fayetteville NC VA Health Care System celebration of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week continued February 15 thanks to support from the Armed Services YMCA at Fort Bragg and a generous donation from a federal health insurance provider.