VA's Beneficiary Travel Program--24/7 Online Portal To Submit Travel Reimbursement Claims

Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries who are eligible for reimbursement of mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments can now enter claims in the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS).

This online system simplifies the current claim submission process for beneficiaries and ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements.

Submit claims online 24/7, 365 days a year

Track the status of submitted claims

Reduce processing time for submitted claims

Use self-help tools to make claim submissions fast and easy

Visit AccessVA, select submit a travel claim, and logon using a DS Log on account.

A DS Logon is an ID issued by DoD that will allows Veterans and caregivers to access many VA and DoD sites with one user username and password. Need a DS Log on?

Questions and Answers

Who is eligible for Beneficiary Travel Reimbursement?

Veterans and caregivers may be eligible for travel pay. A list of eligibility requirements can be found on the VA Travel Pay Reimbursement web page.

How do I submit a travel reimbursement claim?

The portal, the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS), is VA’s preferred method to receive travel reimbursement claims. BTSSS is available through the AccessVA website.

Are there advantages to using the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS)?

BTSSS automates the claims process to ensure timely processing and payment of travel reimbursement claims. With BTSSS, turnaround time to evaluate and settle a claim is less than five days. BTSSS allows Veterans and caregivers to submit claims 24/7, 365 days a year from a computer or mobile device. It also allows users to electronically track the status of a claim request.

How do I access BTSSS?

BTSSS is available through the AccessVA website. To submit a claim, visit the AccessVA website, select submit a travel claim, and logon using a DS Log on Level 2 account. A DS Logon is an ID issued by DoD that will allows Veterans and caregivers to access many VA and DoD sites with one user username and password. Need a DS Log on? You may also sign in using ID.me or My HealtheVet.

Why is VA launching BTSSS?

The current claims submission processes are 100% manual. BTSSS will significantly reduce human intervention for each reimbursement claim request and improve tracking, reporting, and the auditing capability for all stages of the claims process.

Need Help?

There are several sources of help to file a claim. Eligible Veterans and caregivers may get help from a travel clerk at a VA facility or refer to the BTSSS user’s guide at https://www.va.gov/health-care/get-reimbursed-for-travel-pay. Beneficiary Travel Help Desk for Veterans and caregivers: 855-574-7292

The Department of Veterans Affairs has created several YouTube videos regarding BTSSS. Visit https://youtu.be/7lNUiyQT4gM.