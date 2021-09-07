Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page.

Volunteer or donate

Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.

To volunteer, call or visit the VAMC Fayetteville Voluntary Service Office. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's veterans.

Doing business with VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Fayetteville health care, please call Human Resources at 910-822-7082, ext. 7055, or toll-free at 800-771-6106 to learn more.

We suggest you get a sense of our needs and who we serve. Learn more about our needs and t Veterans Integrated Service Network 6 (VISN 6).