Pharmacy Residency Programs

*Erin L. Amadon, Pharm.D. BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Clinical Research and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees at Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Buies Creek, North Carolina. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency with Harnett Health System, in conjunction with Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, followed by a PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency with the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Dr. Amadon currently works as a PACT Pharmacist, assisting in the management of chronic disease states, such as diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. Her professional interests include diabetes management, pharmacy informatics, and academia.

*Paul Butts, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Anticoagulation at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. He received his Pharm.D. from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2009. He completed his PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. He subsequently accepted a position as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Dr. Butts serves as a preceptor in the Anticoagulation Clinic for both PGY1 and PGY2 pharmacy residents.

Jennifer L. Clark, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biology: Genetics and Developmental Biology from the Pennsylvania State University Eberly College of Science in 2002. Before pursuing a career in pharmacy, Dr. Clark worked in academic and pharmaceutical research and development. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2013 and completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Dr. Clark currently works as a PACT Pharmacist assisting in the management of chronic disease states and serves as a preceptor for PGY-1 residents and APPE students.

Lindsey Cross, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Hepatology/Infectious Disease. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Ferris State University in Big Rapids, MI in 2008. She completed her PGY1 Community Pharmacy Residency at Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy in Grand Rapids, MI. She started working for the Fayetteville VA in 2010 and has worked as a Clinical Staff Pharmacist and then transitioned to a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home-Based Primary Care and Women’s Health before establishing a Pharm.D. Hepatology/Infectious Disease Clinic. She serves as a preceptor for the PGY-1 and PGY-2 programs as well as APPE students. Her interests include infectious disease with a focus in HIV, antimicrobial stewardship, pharmacogenomics, and liver disease.

William Elliott, Pharm.D., BCPS is the Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Services at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center (Fayetteville VAMC). He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University. Dr. Elliott has experience in community pharmacy and began his VA career in 1996 as Fayetteville VAMC’s second Clinical Pharmacist Specialist. Since that time, he has seen that number rise to over 30, and the number of sites of care grow from one to eight. Dr. Elliott was instrumental in the creation of the PGY-1 residency program at Fayetteville VAMC. He served as the Program Director from its inception in 2007 until turning the program over to the current director in 2015. Dr. Elliott serves as a member of the IRB at Womack Army Medical Center. He co-precepts the longitudinal Pharmacy Management learning experience.

William J. Erwin, PharmD, BCPP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Mental Health at the Fayetteville VAMC. He possesses advanced degrees in mental health counseling and received his Pharm.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2015. He completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency and his PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at the Salisbury VA Medical Center in 2015-2017. Dr. Erwin received board certification as a psychiatric pharmacist in 2017. Upon completion of his PGY2 residency, he joined the Fayetteville VAMC team where he provides psychiatric outpatient medication management services to Veterans with a variety of mental health diagnoses. Dr. Erwin serves as preceptor for PGY1 and PGY2 residents, as well as fourth year pharmacy students.

Karyn Fabo, Pharm.D., MBA, CGP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Fayetteville VA HCC. She received her Pharm.D. in 2012 from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She then completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency in conjunction with the Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at East Carolina University Family Medicine in Greenville, NC. She completed a PGY2 in Geriatrics at the Dorn VAMC in Columbia, SC. She is a Certified Geriatric Pharmacist. After residency, she worked at the Greenville Health Care Center and serving as the pharmacist for the Greenville HBPC and in the anticoagulation clinic in primary care. She then joined the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center team, where she works as the clinical pharmacist specialist in the high medical risk primary care and geriatric primary care clinics.

*Stephanie Hopkins, Pharm.D., BCACP is the PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program Director and a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Meredith College in 1994, Pharm.D. from Creighton University in 2007, and completed the PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency Program at the Fayetteville NC VA Medical Center. Following residency training, Dr. Hopkins accepted a permanent position with the Fayetteville VAMC. She has worked in Primary Care since 2009. Dr. Hopkins obtained her Board Certification in Ambulatory Care in 2012. Dr. Hopkins serves as a preceptor for both PGY1 and PGY2 residents, as well as APPE students.

Gina T. House, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Geriatrics at the Fayetteville VAMC. She received her BS in Pharmacy in 1991 from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy and her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2000 from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Her career with the VA began in 2007 in ambulatory care providing anticoagulation and disease state management services. Since 2015, Dr. House has maintained her current practice in geriatrics at the Community Living Center at the Fayetteville VAMC. She serves as a preceptor for fourth year pharmacy students and PGY1 residents. Her interests include safe medication practices and transitions of care.

*Brittney M. Howard, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Buies Creek, North Carolina. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Dr. Howard currently works as a Clinical Pharmacist Specialist for the Home Based Primary Care Program. She serves as a preceptor for both PGY-1 residents and Campbell University’s College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences APPE students. Her areas of interest include heart failure and diabetes management.

*Lauren T. Howard, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Women’s Health at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Buies Creek, North Carolina in 2015. She then completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Following residency training, Dr. Howard accepted a Clinical Staff Pharmacist position within the main campus hospital pharmacy. In 2017, Dr. Howard accepted a position as a Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Women’s Clinic. Currently, Dr. Howard serves as a longitudinal Formal Education preceptor within the PGY-1 Residency program. She also co-precepts an elective rotation in women’s clinic for PGY-1 residents as well as a core women’s clinic rotation for the PGY-2 resident. Prior to her current precepting responsibilities she served as a longitudinal staffing preceptor for the PGY-1 residency program from July 2016 – June 2017. Dr. Howard has a strong interest in chronic disease state management and hopes to expand upon the current services offered by the Clinical Pharmacists’ within the Women’s Health Clinic.

Jordan L. Lasater, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Staff Pharmacist at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2007 from Campbell University School of Pharmacy. She started working with the Fayetteville VAMC in 2015. Dr. Lasater serves as the preceptor for residents during the staffing component of the PGY-1 residency program.

*Brian S. Leith, Pharm.D., BCPS, CGP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Urgent Care Center. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida College of Pharmacy in Gainesville, FL in 2012. He then completed a PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. After residency, Dr. Leith accepted a Clinical Staff Pharmacist position at the Fayetteville VAMC. In 2015, he accepted a position to establish clinical pharmacy services in the Urgent Care Center at the Fayetteville VAMC. Dr. Leith is also the pharmacy champion for the facility’s Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and plays an active role in driving appropriate prescribing of antibiotics. Dr. Leith is a US Navy veteran and served 8 years as an avionics technician before pursuing a career in pharmacy. His interests include Infectious Disease, Emergency Medicine, and Toxicology.

*Laurie S. Leith, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS is the PGY-1 Residency Program Director and a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South University in Columbia, SC in 2013. Dr. Leith then completed a PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at the Fayetteville VAMC. After completing her residency, she began working as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Women’s Health at the Fayetteville VAMC, later transitioning to a PACT Pharmacist. She serves as a preceptor for both PGY-1 residents and APPE students.

Jennifer C. Nazarchyk, Pharm.D., BCACP, CDE is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Endocrinology at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Pharm.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2007 and then completed her PGY-1 residency at Southern Regional Area Health Education Center (SR-AHEC) in partnership with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Following residency training, Dr. Nazarchyk began employment with the Fayetteville VAMC in 2008. She has worked in various roles including staffing, the rural health initiative, and implementing clinical pharmacy services within the Diabetes & Endocrine Clinic. Her primary interest is evolving technology in diabetes management including mobile apps, insulin pump therapy, and continuous glucose monitors. Dr. Nazarchyk obtained her CDE in 2012 and Board Certification in Ambulatory Care in 2015. Dr. Nazarchyk serves as a preceptor for both PGY1 and PGY2 residents, as well as APPE students. She was the former PGY-1 Residency Program Director at the Fayetteville VAMC from 2015-2020 and has been precepting residents for more than a decade.

Gira S. Patel, Pharm.D., BCPS., CDE is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her MRPharms. at Brighton School of Pharmacy, U.K. and subsequently Pharm.D. at Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in North Carolina. Dr. Patel accepted a clinical position at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center in 2001 starting her career as the Emergency Room Clinical Pharmacist and then encompassing the specialty clinics. She then moved to a Primary Care position in 2011 and until recently served as a PACT Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist with an active practice in anticoagulation, hypertension, diabetes, hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia. In addition, she was also a member of the team that conducted the pilot group class for diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia. She has also coordinated and managed group classes for patients with CHF. Dr. Patel recently accepted a position with the Cardiology Department. She holds a dual position as an Academic Detailer at the FVAMC and is actively involved in multiple campaigns involving the use of opioids and benzodiazepines.

Kena Patel, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Staff Pharmacist at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Virginia Commonwealth University – School of Pharmacy in 2009. Upon graduation, she was employed with Walgreens Pharmacy where she was a Pharmacy Manager for over 7 years and worked on several management/leadership projects for the company. In May 2016, she accepted a Clinical Staff Pharmacist position at the Fayetteville VA Healthcare Center outpatient pharmacy. In addition, Dr. Patel is also responsible for serving as preceptor for the longitudinal outpatient pharmacy staffing component of the PGY-2 residency program.

Penny Peacock, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Acute Care at the Fayetteville VAMC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 1995. Prior to her current position, she was employed as a Clinical Pharmacist in Ambulatory Care for 12 years at the Fayetteville VAMC as well as Clinical Pharmacist Specialist for the Fayetteville VAMC Community Living Center for 2 years. Dr. Peacock precepts PGY1 residents in acute care. She also serves as a preceptor for pharmacy students from UNC Eshelman and Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Dr. Peacock’s special interests include infectious diseases and antimicrobial stewardship.

Lisa Ortiz, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Women’s Clinic at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. She received her Pharm.D. from Oregon State University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2012. She completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Southern Regional Area Health Education Center (SRAHEC) in partnership with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Following residency training, Dr. Ortiz accepted a Clinical Staff Pharmacist position at the Fayetteville VAMC. In 2015, she accepted a position as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Women’s Clinic. Dr.Ortiz serves as a preceptor for a core rotation for the PGY2 Ambulatory Care resident and offers an elective in Women's Health for the PGY1 residents. Dr. Ortiz’s areas of interest include management of chronic disease states within an ambulatory care setting.

Carolyn Stout (Brice), Pharm.D., BCPP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Mental Health at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. She received her Pharm.D. from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2015. She completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency with an emphasis in ambulatory care with the Auburn University Pharmacy Health Services. She then completed her PGY2 in Psychiatry with the Central Texas Veterans Healthcare Center. She subsequently accepted her position as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Mental Health with the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Dr. Stout serves as a preceptor in mental health for both the inpatient acute psychiatry unit and outpatient mental health clinic.

Mike Thompson, RPh is the Chief of the Pharmacy Service. He received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy with Highest Honors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in May, 1989. Upon graduation, he was employed with Wal-Mart Pharmacy where he was a Pharmacy Manager for over 14 years. He became Chief of Pharmacy at Fayetteville VA Medical Center in May 2004.

*Lauren Zachary, Pharm.D., BCOP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Oncology at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2013. She completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center, followed by a PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency at the Durham VA Medical Center. She subsequently accepted a position at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center and has helped start up the Outpatient Oncology Infusion Program. Her areas of interest include solid and hematologic malignancies and supportive care.

* denotes prior Fayetteville VA Medical Center pharmacy resident