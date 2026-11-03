Pharmacy Residency Programs
Information on the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System (FVACHCS) Pharmacy Residency Programs.
FVACHCS provides services for over 80,000 Veterans across 32 counties in North and South Carolina. The system offers post graduate year one (PGY-1) and post graduate year two (PGY-2) programs, both accredited by the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP). With over 40 Clinical Pharmacists working within the inpatient and/or outpatient pharmacy areas and over 50 Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners working in various clinics throughout the health care system, FVACHCS provides a variety of experiences designed to aid in professional growth and development.
PGY-1 Pharmacy Program
The PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program at the FVACHCS is designed to refine skills necessary for a resident to become a confident, independent, and well-rounded healthcare professional. PGY-1 pharmacy residents will complete learning experiences at both the Fayetteville VA Medical Center and Fayetteville VA Health Care Center (HCC), with optional experiences available at various Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) within the system.
Required Core Experiences:
- Acute Medicine
- Anticoagulation Management
- Emergency Medicine
- Mental Health
- Primary Care (Patient-Aligned Care Team (PACT))
Longitudinal Experiences:
- Formal Education
- Pharmacy Management
- Pharmacy Staffing
- Residency Project
Potential Elective Experiences:
- Academic Detailing
- Cardiology
- CBOC PACT/Battlefield Acupuncture
- Endocrinology
- Geriatric Ambulatory Care
- Hepatology/Immunology
- Home Based Primary Care
- Long-Term Care/Hospice
- Oncology
- Pain Management and Substance Use Disorders
- Women’s Health
Traditionally, residents are able to complete 3 elective learning experiences each residency year. Alternative electives may be available per request and resident interest.
Additional Activities:
In addition to monthly, rotation-specific assignments, residents will be responsible for the development and publication of a quarterly Pharmacy Newsletter and the identification and development of a quality improvement project, which will presented at approved venue(s). During the residency year, each resident will prepare and present one accredited, continuing education topic to the pharmacy service and one accredited, continuing education topic, in collaboration with fellow co-residents, to the medical service. Each resident will participate in the Southern Regional Area Health Education Center‘s Significant Papers Symposium, which provides a forum for regional residents to update pharmacists and technicians from the area on a recently published journal article of clinical significance. During the year, residents will also complete a teaching certificate and may be given the opportunity to precept a learner, as available.
Benefits:
Each resident will earn a competitive annual stipend, be offered a healthcare benefits package, accrue 13 annual and 13 sick leave days, and receive 11 paid federal holidays.
Application Requirements:
FNCVACHS residency programs utilize the Pharmacy Online Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) for processing all applications. For more information visit www.ashp.org/phorcas. Candidates must be United States citizens who are eligible to receive a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited College of Pharmacy and are eligible for licensure in any state within the United States. Note, licensure must be obtained within 90 days of residency start date.
FNCVACHCS has two PGY-1 positions available. The deadline to apply is January 2nd. Applications must include a curriculum vitae, letter of intent, and official college transcripts. Three references should be submitted through PhORCAS, and reference should provide comments for the following required areas: Organization & time management, ability to work with peers and communicate effectively, patient interactions, independence and resourcefulness. Interviews are required for selected candidates and will be scheduled after review of application materials.
Contact information for PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program:
Laurie Leith, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS
Residency Program Director
Laurie.Leith@va.gov
PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Program
The FVACHCS offers a one year ASHP Accredited PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program. The Ambulatory Care Residency is designed to prepare pharmacists to be highly qualified independent ambulatory care practitioners within the VA or similar patient care setting. These pharmacists will be prepared to take and pass the BCACP. These pharmacists will be integral members of a multidisciplinary primary care team skilled at educating patients and healthcare professionals, and will be prepared for leadership roles within their practice.
The PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program is located at the Health Care Center (HCC), a state-of-the-art facility which opened in November, 2015 and includes a 10,000 square foot pharmacy. PGY-2 resident will spend time in a variety of ambulatory care clinical settings.
Required Learning Experiences:
Primary Care PACT (Patient Aligned Care Team) – longitudinal; Anticoagulation Clinic – longitudinal; Outpatient staffing – longitudinal; Diabetes Clinic – 2 months
Potential Elective Experiences:
Women’s Health; Mental Health; Hepatology/ID; Oncology; Cardiology (anticipated); Pain (anticipated)
Additional Activities:
The PGY-2 Resident will serve as Chief Resident for the year. The resident will participate in monthly “Lunch & Learns”, including journal clubs and disease state/case presentations, as well as facilitating topic discussions with APPE pharmacy students. The resident will mentor the PGY-1 residents by serving as the editor for the quarterly newsletter. The resident will prepare and present an ACPE-accredited CE program for Pharmacy Week, as well as a Grand Rounds presentation for the medical staff in the Spring. The resident will collaborate with other regional residents to provide a Significant Papers CE in the Fall and a Research Symposium in the Spring. The resident will complete a residency project during the year and will present the project formally at an approved venue. The resident will prepare a manuscript suitable for publication. Multiple precepting opportunities are available.
Benefits:
Competitive annual stipend; 13 accrued annual leave days; 13 accrued sick days; 11 paid Federal Holidays; Healthcare benefits package
Eligibility:
U.S. Citizenship; Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited College of Pharmacy; Valid pharmacy license from in any state in the U.S.; Completion of an accredited PGY-1 Residency Program
Application Requirements:
Submission of application via PhORCAS online application system; Curriculum Vitae; Letter of intent; Official college transcripts; 3 PhORCAS references.
Interviews:
On-site interviews including a formal presentation are required and will be scheduled after review of all application materials.
Residency Director and Contact Information:
Stephanie Hopkins, Pharm.D., BCACP
Director, PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program
Fayetteville Health Care Center
7300 South Raeford Road
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Email: Stephanie.Hopkins@va.gov
Current Pharmacy Residents
Justin Barnett, Pharm. D. is a PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy resident. He earned his Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy in Athens, Georgia. He completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy residency at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. His practice interests include chronic disease state management in the primary care setting, cardiology, and infectious diseases. Upon completion of his residency, Dr. Barnett hopes to obtain a position with the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner. Contact information: justin.barnett2@va.gov.
Jordan Powe, Pharm.D. is a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice resident. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences. Her practice interests include ambulatory care, women’s health, and diabetes management. Upon completion of her residency, she plans to pursue a PGY-2 in ambulatory care. She enjoys traveling internationally, trying new restaurants, and hanging out with her Old English Bulldog, Que. Ultimately, she aspires to obtain a position with the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner. Contact information: jordan.powe@va.gov.
De’Vaughn Vaughn, Pharm.D. is a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice resident. He is a United States Army Veteran and earned his Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences. His pharmacy practice interests include chronic disease state management in ambulatory care, geriatrics and cardiology. Upon completion of his residency, he aspires to obtain a position with the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, continuing his dedication to those who have served. In his free time, he enjoys working out and watching anime. Contact information: devaughn.vaughn@va.gov.
Residency Program Directors and Preceptors
*Erin L. Amadon, Pharm.D. BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Clinical Research and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees at Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Buies Creek, North Carolina. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency with Harnett Health System, in conjunction with Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, followed by a PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency with the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Dr. Amadon currently serves as our facility Pharmacoeconomist and Formulary Manager and works with residents throughout their longitudinal Pharmacy Operations learning experience. Her professional interests include chronic disease state management, informatics, and academia.
Carolyn Brice, Pharm.D., BCPP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Mental Health at the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System. She received her Pharm.D. from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2015. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency with an emphasis in ambulatory care with the Auburn University Pharmacy Health Services. She then completed her PGY-2 in Psychiatry with the Central Texas Veterans Healthcare Center. She subsequently accepted her position as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Mental Health with the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Dr. Stout serves as a preceptor in mental health for both the inpatient acute psychiatry unit and outpatient mental health clinic.
*Paul Butts, Pharm.D., CACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Anticoagulation at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. He received his Pharm.D. from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2009. He completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. He subsequently accepted a position as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Dr. Butts serves as a preceptor in the Anticoagulation Clinic for both PGY-1 and PGY-2 pharmacy residents.
Andrea Chappell, M.S., Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Robeson County VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). She received her Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Buies Creek, NC. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at McLeod Health in Florence, SC and a PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. Dr. Chappell worked in retail and ambulatory care settings in private practice prior to coming to the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System. Her areas of interest include whole health including battlefield acupuncture, diabetes management, and smoking cessation. Dr. Chappell serves as an elective preceptor for the PGY-1 program.
Jennifer L. Clark, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Pharmacogenomics at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biology: Genetics and Developmental Biology from the Pennsylvania State University Eberly College of Science in 2002. Before pursuing a career in pharmacy, Dr. Clark worked in academic and pharmaceutical research and development. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2013 and completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Dr. Clark has completed professional certificates in Pharmacogenomics from ASHP and University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Clark established the Pharmacogenomic clinic at the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System and serves as a preceptor for PGY-1 residents and APPE students.
Lindsey Cross, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Hepatology/Infectious Disease. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Ferris State University in Big Rapids, MI in 2008. She completed her PGY-1 Community Pharmacy Residency at Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy in Grand Rapids, MI. She started working for the Fayetteville VA in 2010 and has worked as a Clinical Staff Pharmacist and then transitioned to a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home-Based Primary Care and Women’s Health before establishing a Pharm.D. Hepatology/Infectious Disease Clinic. She serves as a preceptor for the PGY-1 and PGY-2 programs as well as APPE students. Her interests include infectious disease with a focus in HIV, antimicrobial stewardship, pharmacogenomics, and liver disease.
*Taylor DeRocha, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Women’s Health at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, RI in 2020. She then completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and a PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency at the Fayetteville VAMC. Following residency training, Dr. DeRocha accepted a permanent position as a Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the Women’s Health Clinic. Dr. DeRocha obtained her Board Certification in Ambulatory Care in 2022. Her areas of interest include management of chronic disease states, and she hopes to continue expanding upon the services offered to veterans within the Women’s Health Clinic. Dr. DeRocha co-precepts the core Women’s Health rotation for the PGY-2 resident, as well as an elective rotation for PGY-1 residents.
Kayla Dorsett, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Staff Pharmacist at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. Dr. Dorsett graduated from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2016 with a Doctor of Pharmacy. Upon graduation, she began her career as a staff pharmacist in the community setting and gained experience in a variety of areas such as medication therapy management, pharmacist-directed medical billing, leadership trainings, systems management, and pharmacy management before transitioning to the VA in 2021. She currently serves as the preceptor for the longitudinal outpatient pharmacy staffing component for the PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency program and enjoys participating as an active member of the antimicrobial stewardship team.
William J. Erwin, Pharm.D., BCPP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Mental Health at the Lee County (Sanford) VA CBOC. He possesses advanced degrees in mental health counseling and received his Pharm.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2015. He completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency and his PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at the Salisbury VA Medical Center in 2015-2017. Dr. Erwin received board certification as a psychiatric pharmacist in 2017. Upon completion of his PGY-2 residency, he joined the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System, where he provides psychiatric outpatient medication management services to Veterans with a variety of mental health diagnoses. Dr. Erwin serves as preceptor for PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents, as well as fourth year pharmacy students.
Karyn Fabo, Pharm.D., MBA, CGP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Pharm.D. in 2012 from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She then completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency in conjunction with the Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at East Carolina University Family Medicine in Greenville, NC. She completed a PGY-2 in Geriatrics at the Dorn VAMC in Columbia, SC. She is a Certified Geriatric Pharmacist. After residency, she worked at the Greenville Health Care Center and served as the pharmacist for the Greenville home-based primary care team and in the anticoagulation clinic in primary care. She then joined the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center team, where she works in the geriatric primary care clinics. Dr. Fabo serves as preceptor for PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents.
*Stephanie Hopkins, Pharm.D., BCACP is the PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program Director and a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Meredith College in 1994, Pharm.D. from Creighton University in 2007, and completed the PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency Program at the Fayetteville NC VA Medical Center. Following residency training, Dr. Hopkins accepted a permanent position with the Fayetteville VAMC. She has worked in Primary Care since 2009. Dr. Hopkins obtained her Board Certification in Ambulatory Care in 2012. Dr. Hopkins serves as a preceptor for both PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents, as well as APPE students.
Gina T. House, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Geriatrics at the Fayetteville VAMC. She received her BS in Pharmacy in 1991 from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy and her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2000 from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Her career with the VA began in 2007 in ambulatory care providing anticoagulation and disease state management services. Since 2015, Dr. House has maintained her current practice in geriatrics at the Community Living Center at the Fayetteville VAMC. She serves as a preceptor for fourth year pharmacy students and PGY-1 residents. Her interests include safe medication practices and transitions of care.
*Brittney M. Howard, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Buies Creek, North Carolina. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Dr. Howard currently works as a Clinical Pharmacist Specialist for the Home Based Primary Care Program. She serves as a preceptor for both PGY-1 residents and Campbell University’s College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences APPE students. Her areas of interest include heart failure and diabetes management.
*Lauren T. Howard, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Supervisory Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care who works at the Lee County VA CBOC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Buies Creek, North Carolina in 2015 then completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Following residency, Dr. Howard accepted a job as a Clinical Staff Pharmacist within the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System before transitioning into a Women’s Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist position in 2017. In 2022, she began working in Primary Care at the Lee County VA CBOC and is currently implementing the COPD Coordinated Access to Reduce Exacerbations (COPD Care) program within the health care system. Dr. Howard has a strong interest in chronic disease state management, specifically COPD and diabetes and serves in various preceptor roles within both the PGY-1 and PGY-2 programs.
Hunter Ingoe, Pharm.D. BCCCP is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in the Emergency Department at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University in 2015. Hunter completed his PGY-1 Residency at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, GA. He then completed a PGY-2 in Emergency Medicine at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, NC. Dr. Ingoe is Board Certified in Critical Care Pharmacy and has a professional interest in critical care, both in the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit. He is a preceptor for the Emergency Medicine rotation in the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program.
Aparna Krishnamurthy, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Women’s Health at the Fayetteville VA Costal Health Care System. She received her Pharm.D. from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2019. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Salisbury VA Health Care System. She then completed her PGY-2 in Geriatrics and Academia at the Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) in Asheville, NC. She started at her current position in 2021, where she was able to expand services provided including to establish geriatric pharmacotherapy services within women’s clinic. Dr. Krishnamurthy serves as a preceptor for a core rotation for the PGY-2 Ambulatory Care resident and also for the elective rotation in Women’s Health for the PGY-1 residents. Her areas of interest include management of chronic disease states within an ambulatory care setting.
Jordan L. Lasater, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Staff Pharmacist at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2007 from Campbell University School of Pharmacy. She started working with the Fayetteville VAMC in 2015. Dr. Lasater serves as the preceptor for residents during the staffing component of the PGY-1 program.
*Laurie S. Leith, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS is the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director and a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Acute Care at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South University in Columbia, SC in 2013 then completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Fayetteville VAMC the following year. Dr. Leith accepted a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist position within the health care system upon graduation and has since worked in a variety of areas including Primary Care, Women's Health, and Pain Management before finding her home in Acute Care. She serves as a preceptor for both PGY-1 residents and APPE students.
Joshua McDaniel, Pharm.D., BCPS, CDCES is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. He received his PharmD from the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University in 2012. During pharmacy school, he commissioned into the US Air Force through the Health Profession Scholarship Program and served with the 88th Medical Group at Wright-Patterson AFB OH in both inpatient and outpatient pharmacist roles. He still serves as a reservist with the 4th Medical Group at Seymour Johnson AFB NC. Dr. McDaniel completed a PGY-1 residency with the Cape Fear Valley Health System/Southern Regional AHEC before coming onboard with the Fayetteville VA in 2016. He is a preceptor for the Patient-Aligned Care Team (PACT) rotation in the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program.
Jennifer C. Nazarchyk, Pharm.D., BCACP, CDE is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Endocrinology at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Pharm.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2007 and then completed her PGY-1 residency at Southern Regional Area Health Education Center (SR-AHEC) in partnership with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Following residency training, Dr. Nazarchyk began employment with the Fayetteville VAMC in 2008. She has worked in various roles including staffing, the rural health initiative, and implementing clinical pharmacy services within the Diabetes & Endocrine Clinic. Her primary interest is evolving technology in diabetes management including mobile apps, insulin pump therapy, and continuous glucose monitors. Dr. Nazarchyk obtained her CDE in 2012 and Board Certification in Ambulatory Care in 2015. Dr. Nazarchyk serves as a preceptor for both PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents, as well as APPE students. She was the former PGY-1 Residency Program Director at the Fayetteville VAMC from 2015-2020 and has been precepting residents for more than a decade.
Gira S. Patel, Pharm.D., BCPS, CDCES is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Cardiology at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She is a graduate of Brighton School of Pharmacy in the United Kingdom and Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in North Carolina. Dr. Patel began her career with the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System in 2001 and has since served in various settings, in addition to Cardiology, such as Academic Detailing, Emergency Medicine, and Primary Care. In 2017, Dr. Patel transitioned to her current role in Cardiology. Since that time, she has founded the Congestive Heart Failure Clinical Pharmacy Clinic and established an Antiarrhythmic Monitoring Clinic. She also supports the transplant team with management of post-transplant patients and coordinating care with the transplant centers. Dr. Patel serves as a preceptor for PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents.
Penny Peacock, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Acute Care at the Fayetteville VAMC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 1995. Prior to her current position, she was employed as a Clinical Pharmacist in Ambulatory Care for 12 years at the Fayetteville VAMC as well as Clinical Pharmacist Specialist for the Fayetteville VAMC Community Living Center for 2 years. Dr. Peacock precepts PGY-1 residents in acute care. She also serves as a preceptor for pharmacy students from UNC Eshelman and Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Dr. Peacock’s special interests include infectious diseases and antimicrobial stewardship.
Lisa Ortiz, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Emergency Department at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. She received her Pharm.D. from Oregon State University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2012. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Southern Regional Area Health Education Center (SRAHEC) in partnership with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Following residency training, Dr. Ortiz accepted a Staff Pharmacist position at the Fayetteville VAMC. In 2015, she accepted her first Clinical position as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Women’s Clinic. Dr. Ortiz worked within the Ambulatory Care setting for nearly 7 years before she transitioned into her Emergency Medicine position in mid-2021. Dr. Ortiz serves as a co-preceptor for a core rotation for the PGY-1 Residency Program.
*Carrie J. Sartin, Pharm.D., BCPP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Pain Management within the Fayetteville VA Costal Health Care System. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Buies Creek, North Carolina. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center and a PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System. Her professional interests include administration, mental health, and pain management. Dr. Sartin serves as a preceptor for PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents.
Kara Stockdale, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Primary Care at the Fayetteville VA Costal Health Care System. She received her Pharm.D. from Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy in 2019. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System. She started at her current position in 2020, and has been helping veterans manage their chronic disease states ever since. Dr. Stockdale serves as a preceptor for the PACT rotation in the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program. Her areas of interest include management of chronic disease states (especially diabetes) within an ambulatory care setting.
Cassandra Warsaw, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Academic Detailing and Anticoagulation at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Pharm.D. from University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2017. She completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System in Wappingers Falls, New York. After completing her PGY-1 residency, she accepted a position with the Fayetteville VA in 2018. Dr. Warsaw serves as a preceptor for the PGY-1 Academic Detailing elective rotation.
*Lauren Zachary, Pharm.D., BCOP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Oncology at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2013. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center, followed by a PGY-2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency at the Durham VA Medical Center. She subsequently accepted a position at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center and has helped start up the Outpatient Oncology Infusion Program. Her areas of interest include solid and hematologic malignancies and supportive care. Dr. Zachary serves as a preceptor for both PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents.
* denotes prior Fayetteville VA Medical Center pharmacy resident
Past Pharmacy Residents
2024-2025
Cydney Nicholson Smalls (PGY1)
Amanda Collett-Burgdorf (PGY1)
Jessica Parks (PGY2) **
2023-2024
Amber Jefferson (PGY2) *
2022-2023
Fayza Griffin (PGY-1) **
Amber Jefferson (PGY-1) **
Amy Wangerin (PGY-2) **
2021-2022
Jenna Griffin (PGY-1)**
Kaylee Herring (PGY-1)**
Taylor DeRocha (PGY-2)**
2020-2021
Makenzie Benton (PGY-1)**
Keeya Turner (PGY-1)**
Leia Kent (PGY-2)**
2019-2020
Amanda Karels (PGY-1)**
Caitlyn Ocampo (PGY-1)**
Jessica Holleman (PGY-2)
2018-2019
Carrie Sartin (PGY-1)**
Jessica Holleman (PGY-1)
Elizabeth Jacobs (PGY-2)*
2017-2018
Emily Jolly (PGY1)
Taylor Clements (PGY1)*
Emily Heubel (PGY2)*
2016-2017
Sara Carlisle (PGY-1)*
Brittney Howard (PGY-1)**
Erin Amadon (PGY-2)**
2015-2016
Ryan Albers (PGY-1)*
Lauren Howard (PGY-1)**
Stephanie Ring (PGY-2)*
2014-2015
Rachel Lee (PGY-1)**
Shelby Williams Hippler (PGY-1)*
Stephanie Cox (PGY-2)*
2013-2014
Laurie Reeder (PGY-1)**
Lauren Zachary (PGY-1)**
2012-2013
Brian Leith (PGY-1)**
Clair Osborne (PGY-1)
2011-2012
Kenneth Hughes (PGY-1)*
Roberta Kaczor Kinnon (PGY-1)*
2010-2011
Dixie Stephens Runey (PGY-1)
Elizabeth Westbrook Hudson (PGY-1)
2009-2010
Paul Butts (PGY-1)**
Tammy Jearanai Combest (PGY-1)**
2008-2009
Ashley Gunter (PGY-1)
William Harris, Jr. (PGY-1)
2007-2008
Stephanie Hopkins (PGY-1)**
* - denotes employment with Veterans Health Administration
** - denotes employment with the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System
Contact Us
Laurie Leith PharmD, MBA, BCPS
PGY-1 Residency Program Director | Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone:
Email: Laurie.Leith@va.gov
Stephanie Hopkins PharmD, BCACP
PGY-2 Residency Program Director | Clinical Pharmacist Specialist
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone:
Email: stephanie.hopkins@va.gov