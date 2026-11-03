Pharmacy Residency Programs

*Erin L. Amadon, Pharm.D. BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Clinical Research and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees at Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Buies Creek, North Carolina. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency with Harnett Health System, in conjunction with Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, followed by a PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency with the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Dr. Amadon currently serves as our facility Pharmacoeconomist and Formulary Manager and works with residents throughout their longitudinal Pharmacy Operations learning experience. Her professional interests include chronic disease state management, informatics, and academia.

Carolyn Brice, Pharm.D., BCPP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Mental Health at the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System. She received her Pharm.D. from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2015. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency with an emphasis in ambulatory care with the Auburn University Pharmacy Health Services. She then completed her PGY-2 in Psychiatry with the Central Texas Veterans Healthcare Center. She subsequently accepted her position as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Mental Health with the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Dr. Stout serves as a preceptor in mental health for both the inpatient acute psychiatry unit and outpatient mental health clinic.

*Paul Butts, Pharm.D., CACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Anticoagulation at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. He received his Pharm.D. from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2009. He completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. He subsequently accepted a position as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Dr. Butts serves as a preceptor in the Anticoagulation Clinic for both PGY-1 and PGY-2 pharmacy residents.

Andrea Chappell, M.S., Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Robeson County VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). She received her Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Buies Creek, NC. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at McLeod Health in Florence, SC and a PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. Dr. Chappell worked in retail and ambulatory care settings in private practice prior to coming to the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System. Her areas of interest include whole health including battlefield acupuncture, diabetes management, and smoking cessation. Dr. Chappell serves as an elective preceptor for the PGY-1 program.

Jennifer L. Clark, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Pharmacogenomics at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biology: Genetics and Developmental Biology from the Pennsylvania State University Eberly College of Science in 2002. Before pursuing a career in pharmacy, Dr. Clark worked in academic and pharmaceutical research and development. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2013 and completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Dr. Clark has completed professional certificates in Pharmacogenomics from ASHP and University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Clark established the Pharmacogenomic clinic at the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System and serves as a preceptor for PGY-1 residents and APPE students.

Lindsey Cross, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Hepatology/Infectious Disease. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Ferris State University in Big Rapids, MI in 2008. She completed her PGY-1 Community Pharmacy Residency at Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy in Grand Rapids, MI. She started working for the Fayetteville VA in 2010 and has worked as a Clinical Staff Pharmacist and then transitioned to a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home-Based Primary Care and Women’s Health before establishing a Pharm.D. Hepatology/Infectious Disease Clinic. She serves as a preceptor for the PGY-1 and PGY-2 programs as well as APPE students. Her interests include infectious disease with a focus in HIV, antimicrobial stewardship, pharmacogenomics, and liver disease.

*Taylor DeRocha, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Women’s Health at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, RI in 2020. She then completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and a PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency at the Fayetteville VAMC. Following residency training, Dr. DeRocha accepted a permanent position as a Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the Women’s Health Clinic. Dr. DeRocha obtained her Board Certification in Ambulatory Care in 2022. Her areas of interest include management of chronic disease states, and she hopes to continue expanding upon the services offered to veterans within the Women’s Health Clinic. Dr. DeRocha co-precepts the core Women’s Health rotation for the PGY-2 resident, as well as an elective rotation for PGY-1 residents.

Kayla Dorsett, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Staff Pharmacist at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. Dr. Dorsett graduated from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2016 with a Doctor of Pharmacy. Upon graduation, she began her career as a staff pharmacist in the community setting and gained experience in a variety of areas such as medication therapy management, pharmacist-directed medical billing, leadership trainings, systems management, and pharmacy management before transitioning to the VA in 2021. She currently serves as the preceptor for the longitudinal outpatient pharmacy staffing component for the PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency program and enjoys participating as an active member of the antimicrobial stewardship team.

William J. Erwin, Pharm.D., BCPP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Mental Health at the Lee County (Sanford) VA CBOC. He possesses advanced degrees in mental health counseling and received his Pharm.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2015. He completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency and his PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at the Salisbury VA Medical Center in 2015-2017. Dr. Erwin received board certification as a psychiatric pharmacist in 2017. Upon completion of his PGY-2 residency, he joined the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System, where he provides psychiatric outpatient medication management services to Veterans with a variety of mental health diagnoses. Dr. Erwin serves as preceptor for PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents, as well as fourth year pharmacy students.

Karyn Fabo, Pharm.D., MBA, CGP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Pharm.D. in 2012 from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She then completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency in conjunction with the Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at East Carolina University Family Medicine in Greenville, NC. She completed a PGY-2 in Geriatrics at the Dorn VAMC in Columbia, SC. She is a Certified Geriatric Pharmacist. After residency, she worked at the Greenville Health Care Center and served as the pharmacist for the Greenville home-based primary care team and in the anticoagulation clinic in primary care. She then joined the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center team, where she works in the geriatric primary care clinics. Dr. Fabo serves as preceptor for PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents.

*Stephanie Hopkins, Pharm.D., BCACP is the PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program Director and a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Meredith College in 1994, Pharm.D. from Creighton University in 2007, and completed the PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency Program at the Fayetteville NC VA Medical Center. Following residency training, Dr. Hopkins accepted a permanent position with the Fayetteville VAMC. She has worked in Primary Care since 2009. Dr. Hopkins obtained her Board Certification in Ambulatory Care in 2012. Dr. Hopkins serves as a preceptor for both PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents, as well as APPE students.

Gina T. House, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Geriatrics at the Fayetteville VAMC. She received her BS in Pharmacy in 1991 from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy and her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2000 from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Her career with the VA began in 2007 in ambulatory care providing anticoagulation and disease state management services. Since 2015, Dr. House has maintained her current practice in geriatrics at the Community Living Center at the Fayetteville VAMC. She serves as a preceptor for fourth year pharmacy students and PGY-1 residents. Her interests include safe medication practices and transitions of care.

*Brittney M. Howard, Pharm.D., BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Buies Creek, North Carolina. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Dr. Howard currently works as a Clinical Pharmacist Specialist for the Home Based Primary Care Program. She serves as a preceptor for both PGY-1 residents and Campbell University’s College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences APPE students. Her areas of interest include heart failure and diabetes management.

*Lauren T. Howard, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Supervisory Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care who works at the Lee County VA CBOC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Buies Creek, North Carolina in 2015 then completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Following residency, Dr. Howard accepted a job as a Clinical Staff Pharmacist within the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System before transitioning into a Women’s Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist position in 2017. In 2022, she began working in Primary Care at the Lee County VA CBOC and is currently implementing the COPD Coordinated Access to Reduce Exacerbations (COPD Care) program within the health care system. Dr. Howard has a strong interest in chronic disease state management, specifically COPD and diabetes and serves in various preceptor roles within both the PGY-1 and PGY-2 programs.

Hunter Ingoe, Pharm.D. BCCCP is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in the Emergency Department at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University in 2015. Hunter completed his PGY-1 Residency at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, GA. He then completed a PGY-2 in Emergency Medicine at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, NC. Dr. Ingoe is Board Certified in Critical Care Pharmacy and has a professional interest in critical care, both in the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit. He is a preceptor for the Emergency Medicine rotation in the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program.

Aparna Krishnamurthy, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Women’s Health at the Fayetteville VA Costal Health Care System. She received her Pharm.D. from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2019. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Salisbury VA Health Care System. She then completed her PGY-2 in Geriatrics and Academia at the Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) in Asheville, NC. She started at her current position in 2021, where she was able to expand services provided including to establish geriatric pharmacotherapy services within women’s clinic. Dr. Krishnamurthy serves as a preceptor for a core rotation for the PGY-2 Ambulatory Care resident and also for the elective rotation in Women’s Health for the PGY-1 residents. Her areas of interest include management of chronic disease states within an ambulatory care setting.

Jordan L. Lasater, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Staff Pharmacist at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2007 from Campbell University School of Pharmacy. She started working with the Fayetteville VAMC in 2015. Dr. Lasater serves as the preceptor for residents during the staffing component of the PGY-1 program.

*Laurie S. Leith, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS is the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director and a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Acute Care at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South University in Columbia, SC in 2013 then completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Fayetteville VAMC the following year. Dr. Leith accepted a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist position within the health care system upon graduation and has since worked in a variety of areas including Primary Care, Women's Health, and Pain Management before finding her home in Acute Care. She serves as a preceptor for both PGY-1 residents and APPE students.

Joshua McDaniel, Pharm.D., BCPS, CDCES is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. He received his PharmD from the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University in 2012. During pharmacy school, he commissioned into the US Air Force through the Health Profession Scholarship Program and served with the 88th Medical Group at Wright-Patterson AFB OH in both inpatient and outpatient pharmacist roles. He still serves as a reservist with the 4th Medical Group at Seymour Johnson AFB NC. Dr. McDaniel completed a PGY-1 residency with the Cape Fear Valley Health System/Southern Regional AHEC before coming onboard with the Fayetteville VA in 2016. He is a preceptor for the Patient-Aligned Care Team (PACT) rotation in the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program.

Jennifer C. Nazarchyk, Pharm.D., BCACP, CDE is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Endocrinology at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Pharm.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2007 and then completed her PGY-1 residency at Southern Regional Area Health Education Center (SR-AHEC) in partnership with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Following residency training, Dr. Nazarchyk began employment with the Fayetteville VAMC in 2008. She has worked in various roles including staffing, the rural health initiative, and implementing clinical pharmacy services within the Diabetes & Endocrine Clinic. Her primary interest is evolving technology in diabetes management including mobile apps, insulin pump therapy, and continuous glucose monitors. Dr. Nazarchyk obtained her CDE in 2012 and Board Certification in Ambulatory Care in 2015. Dr. Nazarchyk serves as a preceptor for both PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents, as well as APPE students. She was the former PGY-1 Residency Program Director at the Fayetteville VAMC from 2015-2020 and has been precepting residents for more than a decade.

Gira S. Patel, Pharm.D., BCPS, CDCES is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Cardiology at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She is a graduate of Brighton School of Pharmacy in the United Kingdom and Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in North Carolina. Dr. Patel began her career with the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System in 2001 and has since served in various settings, in addition to Cardiology, such as Academic Detailing, Emergency Medicine, and Primary Care. In 2017, Dr. Patel transitioned to her current role in Cardiology. Since that time, she has founded the Congestive Heart Failure Clinical Pharmacy Clinic and established an Antiarrhythmic Monitoring Clinic. She also supports the transplant team with management of post-transplant patients and coordinating care with the transplant centers. Dr. Patel serves as a preceptor for PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents.

Penny Peacock, Pharm.D., BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Acute Care at the Fayetteville VAMC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 1995. Prior to her current position, she was employed as a Clinical Pharmacist in Ambulatory Care for 12 years at the Fayetteville VAMC as well as Clinical Pharmacist Specialist for the Fayetteville VAMC Community Living Center for 2 years. Dr. Peacock precepts PGY-1 residents in acute care. She also serves as a preceptor for pharmacy students from UNC Eshelman and Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Dr. Peacock’s special interests include infectious diseases and antimicrobial stewardship.

Lisa Ortiz, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Emergency Department at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. She received her Pharm.D. from Oregon State University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2012. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Southern Regional Area Health Education Center (SRAHEC) in partnership with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Following residency training, Dr. Ortiz accepted a Staff Pharmacist position at the Fayetteville VAMC. In 2015, she accepted her first Clinical position as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Women’s Clinic. Dr. Ortiz worked within the Ambulatory Care setting for nearly 7 years before she transitioned into her Emergency Medicine position in mid-2021. Dr. Ortiz serves as a co-preceptor for a core rotation for the PGY-1 Residency Program.

*Carrie J. Sartin, Pharm.D., BCPP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Pain Management within the Fayetteville VA Costal Health Care System. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Buies Creek, North Carolina. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center and a PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System. Her professional interests include administration, mental health, and pain management. Dr. Sartin serves as a preceptor for PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents.

Kara Stockdale, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Primary Care at the Fayetteville VA Costal Health Care System. She received her Pharm.D. from Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy in 2019. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System. She started at her current position in 2020, and has been helping veterans manage their chronic disease states ever since. Dr. Stockdale serves as a preceptor for the PACT rotation in the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program. Her areas of interest include management of chronic disease states (especially diabetes) within an ambulatory care setting.

Cassandra Warsaw, Pharm.D. is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Academic Detailing and Anticoagulation at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center. She received her Pharm.D. from University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2017. She completed his PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System in Wappingers Falls, New York. After completing her PGY-1 residency, she accepted a position with the Fayetteville VA in 2018. Dr. Warsaw serves as a preceptor for the PGY-1 Academic Detailing elective rotation.

*Lauren Zachary, Pharm.D., BCOP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Oncology at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2013. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center, followed by a PGY-2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency at the Durham VA Medical Center. She subsequently accepted a position at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center and has helped start up the Outpatient Oncology Infusion Program. Her areas of interest include solid and hematologic malignancies and supportive care. Dr. Zachary serves as a preceptor for both PGY-1 and PGY-2 residents.

* denotes prior Fayetteville VA Medical Center pharmacy resident