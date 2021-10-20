The Advanced Education in General Dentistry-1 (AEGD-1)

A. Operative Dentistry:

1. Restore single teeth in the permanent dentition with a wide range of materials and methods.

2. Place restorations and perform procedures to enhance the patient’s facial esthetics.

3. Restore endodontically treated teeth.

B. Restoration of Edentulous Space

1. Replace missing teeth for patients utilizing removable prostheses.

2. Replace missing teeth for patients utilizing uncomplicated (6 units or less) fixed prosthesis.

3. Communicate prosthesis design to laboratory technicians in a professional and effective manner and evaluate the resultant prosthesis.

4. Integrate implant dentistry with conventional dental therapy

5. Diagnose, plan, and place conventional implants

6. Restore uncomplicated endosseous conventional implants with fixed or removable prostheses

C. Periodontal therapy:

1. Diagnose and treat early and moderate periodontal disease using surgical and non-surgical procedures.

2. Diagnose and manage advanced periodontal disease.

3. Evaluate the results of periodontal treatment then establish and monitor a periodontal maintenance program.

D. Endodontic therapy:

1. Diagnose and treat pain of pulpal origin.

2. Perform uncomplicated non-surgical anterior and posterior endodontic therapy.

3. Manage uncomplicated non-surgical molar endodontic therapy.

4. Treat or manage endodontic complications

E. Oral surgery:

1. Perform surgical and non-surgical extraction of teeth.

2. Perform uncomplicated hard and soft tissue pre-prosthetic surgery.

3. Treat or manage patients with complications related to intra-oral surgical procedures

F. Evaluation and treatment of dental emergencies:

1. Diagnose and treat patients with intra-oral dental emergencies and infections.

2. Diagnose and manage intra-oral hard and soft tissue lesions of traumatic origin.

G. Pain and anxiety control utilizing behavioral and pharmacologic techniques:

1. Provide control of pain and anxiety in the conscious patient through the use of psychological interventions, behavior management techniques, local anesthesia and oral conscious sedation techniques.

2. Prevent, recognize and manage complications related to the use and interactions of drugs, local anesthesia and oral conscious sedation

H. Medical Emergencies:

1. Anticipate, diagnose and provide initial treatment and follow-up management for medical emergencies that may occur during dental treatment.

I. Oral Mucosal Diseases and oral and maxillofacial pathology

1. Diagnose and manage common oral mucosal lesions by accurately describing and developing a reasonable differential diagnosis and treatment plan.

2. Demonstrate use and knowledge of appropriate medications to treat oral-facial diseases

3. Perform biopsy of oral tissue and correctly complete tissue submission form for microscopic evaluation

4. Recognize and diagnose common oral maxillofacial pathology

J. Temporomandibular disorders and orofacial pain:

1. Demonstrate the ability to diagnose simple facial pain/TMD and manage with either pharmacologic agents or splints or combination of both.

2. Diagnose, treat or refer patients with orofacial pain

K. Occlusal disorders:

1. Diagnose and manage patients with occlusal problems such as worn dentition, poor anterior guidance, traumatic occlusion, centric relation prematurity, or occlusal plane discrepancy

L. Assess, diagnose, plan and provide emergency and comprehensive multidisciplinary oral healthcare for a wide variety of patients including those with special needs:

1. Obtain and interpret the patient’s chief complaint; medical, dental and social history; and review of systems. 2. Function as the patient’s primary and comprehensive oral health care provider.

3. Use available diagnostic and prognostic information to integrate multiple disciplines into an individualized, comprehensive and sequenced treatment plan for patients with complex needs.

4. Develop and carry out dental treatment plans for patients with special needs such as complex medical problems, significant physical limitations and developmental disabilities

5. Modify the treatment plan, as indicated, to effectively manage unexpected circumstances or individual patient needs.

M. Obtain informed consent:

1. Obtain informed consent for dental treatment by discussing with patients or guardians of patients the following: findings; diagnoses; risks, benefits, alternatives, and process of various treatment options, realistic treatment expectations, and patient responsibilities during and after treatment.

N. Function effectively within interdisciplinary health care teams including consultation and referral:

1. Obtain and interpret clinical and radiographic data and additional diagnostic information from other health care providers or other diagnostic resources.

2. Make referrals to, and obtain consultations from, professional colleagues for the assessment of medical, psychological, and social problems presented by dental patients

O. Provide and manage delivery of patient-focused care that is coordinated by the general practitioner:

1. Develop and carry out dental treatment plans for patients, including patients with special needs in a manner that considers and integrates the patient’s medical, psychological and social needs.

2. Consult with dental specialists and coordinate patients’ care with dental specialists determined by the patient’s treatment plan.

P. Direct health promotion and disease prevention activities:

1. Participate in community programs to assist in the prevention and reduction of oral disease.

2. Use accepted prevention strategies such as oral hygiene instruction, nutritional education and pharmacologic intervention to assist patients in the improvement and maintenance of their oral and systemic health.

Q. Use advanced dental treatment modalities as defined by the program:

1. Incorporate conventional implants in the patient’s treatment plan

2. Use implant retained removable prosthesis whenever indicated to restore edentulous and partially edentulous patients

3. Perform surgical extractions whenever the clinical situation requires

4. Use CBCT to diagnose osseous lesions and plan implant placement

R. Physical evaluation and medical assessment:

1. Obtain and interpret the patient’s chief complaint, medical, dental and social history and review of systems

2. Know the indications for common lab studies and how to interpret their results

3. Understand the relationship between oral health and systemic disease

4. Interpret a physical evaluation performed by a physician to determine its impact on dental treatment

S. Practice Management:

1. Provide patient care by working effectively with allied dental personnel and performing sit-down four-handed dentistry.

2. Employ and promote ethical principles in the practice of dentistry and in relationships with patients, personnel and colleagues.

3. Understand, and participate in, a system for continuous self-evaluation and quality improvement in a dental practice.

4. Understand basic principle of business management and practice development