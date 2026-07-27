Volunteer or Donate
Find out how to become a volunteer or donate to Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System and learn more about how your support helps us serve Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System care depends on the goodwill of donors and volunteers who want to give something back to America's heroes. Volunteers provide much-needed help throughout the health care system and make patients' experiences more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available, and each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments. Volunteers can choose to serve at the following locations:
- VA Medical Center, 2300 Ramsey St, Building 48 room 127 Fayetteville NC 28301
- Fayetteville Health Care Center, 7300 South Raeford Rd, Fayetteville NC 28304
- Wilmington Health Care Center, 1705 Gardner Road, Wilmington NC 28405
Volunteer Applications
Please complete the application and ensure that you email the finalized document to vhafnccdcevolsvc@va.gov. This step is essential for processing your application and advancing your volunteer engagement. Once we receive your application and it has been reviewed by our staff, we will reach out to schedule a fingerprint appointment to initiate the necessary background check.
Additional requirements:
For the health and safety of all individuals, it is mandatory for volunteers to receive the following vaccinations prior to participation. Please provide CDCE with your vaccination record.
- COVID-19 Vaccination
- Flu Vaccination
- TB test *
* The TB test is completed at the VA during onboarding.
Volunteer Orientation
Please click on the link to review the volunteer orientation. After completing the orientation, please email the CDCE at vhafnccdcevolsvc@va.gov to inform us of your completion. Following this, the CDCE will send you a five-question quiz to confirm that you have viewed the orientation.
Summer Youth Program
The application process for the Summer Youth Volunteer Program is coming soon. Applications will be available starting Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The Fayetteville VA Health Care System will host its annual Summer Youth Program for minors aged 14-17, from June 3, 2025, to August 8, 2025.
Application Submission
Availability: Tuesday, April 1, 2025 (online, email, or in person)
Deadline: Friday, April 30, 2025
Submission Methods:
- Email: VHAFNCCDCEVolSvc@va.gov
- In-Person Drop-off Locations:
- Building 48, Room 127 on Ramsey Street
- Room 1146 at the Fayetteville Health Care Center
Notification and Orientation
Acceptance Notification: By Friday, May 16, 2025
Mandatory Orientation: Details will be provided upon acceptance
Requirements for Participation
All youth volunteers must meet the following health requirements before the program begins:
- TB test
- COVID-19 Vaccination
- Flu shot
Please note that the VA is unable to provide these vaccinations and tests; minors must visit their primary care doctor. CDCE requires current vaccination records.
Volunteer Schedule
Volunteers will work two days per week, either:
- Wednesday and Friday
- Tuesday and Thursday
The specific days will depend on the volunteer's assignment.
Contact Information
Donations
Generous donations from people like you help helps us provide enhanced services to Veterans receiving care. You can make a monetary donation by mail or drop off a donation of materials to one of our main campuses.
Please click on the CDCE donation form link to complete the donation form. You may either print the form and bring it with you when you drop off your generous donation, or you can email it to us at vhafnccdcevolsvc@va.gov. Before emailing, please contact us at
Monetary Donations
If you are interested in making a monetary donation, the CDCE has various General Post Fund accounts that assist our Veterans. The CDCE will ensure that the funds are used according to the donor's intent. Please make your check payable to Fayetteville VA Medical Center and include the specific General Post Account name and number in the memo section of the check. CDCE has the following General Post Fund Accounts:
Electronic Donations
The E-Donate option allows donors to select from several accounts to donate to the VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care.
- Press Continue to the Form
- Select Facility: Fayetteville, NC- VA Coastal Health Care System or if interested in donating to the Wilmington VA Health Care Center you select: Wilmington Health Care Center- VA Coastal Health Care System
- Fill out the form and follow instructions
Donations can be made by credit or debit card. The actual donation is made through a secure site at the U.S. Department of Treasury’s www.pay.gov. A minimum of $5 is required for online donation.
E-Donate also provides the option to make a donation in honor of or in memory of a loved one, or other person of your choice.
Accounts currently available to donate to under “Program for Donation” are listed below.
Non-Monetary Donations
CDCE has a non-monetary needs list that includes clothing, comfort items, and non-perishable food to support our Veterans.
Non-Monetary can be delivered to 2300 Ramsey St, Fayetteville NC 28301- Temporary relocated to BLDG 48 room 127.
Please coordinate your delivery of non-monetary items with CDCE before arrival.
Food Pantry List
We are always seeking donations of non-perishable food items for our food pantry, which will be distributed to Veterans in need. Essential items include tuna, peanut butter, canned goods, cereal, pancake mix, dinner kits, rice, pasta, crackers, snacks, and canned fruits.
In addition to food, we also welcome non-food items such as paper towels, toilet paper, personal hygiene products, soap, toothpaste, and laundry detergent. Your contributions are greatly appreciated.
Gift Cards
Gift card donations from Walmart enable the CDCE to support various departments in assisting veterans in need of housing supplies, food, or gas for their vehicles. We request that these gift cards be in $25 increments.
Prohibited Donation Items
We sincerely appreciate all expressions of kindness; however, there are certain items that we are unable to accept.