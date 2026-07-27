Skip to Content

Volunteer or Donate

Find out how to become a volunteer or donate to Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System and learn more about how your support helps us serve Veterans.

Become a volunteer

Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System care depends on the goodwill of donors and volunteers who want to give something back to America's heroes. Volunteers provide much-needed help throughout the health care system and make patients' experiences more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available, and each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments. Volunteers can choose to serve at the following locations:

  • VA Medical Center, 2300 Ramsey St, Building 48 room 127 Fayetteville NC 28301
  • Fayetteville Health Care Center, 7300 South Raeford Rd, Fayetteville NC 28304
  • Wilmington Health Care Center, 1705 Gardner Road, Wilmington NC 28405

Volunteer Applications

Please complete the application and ensure that you email the finalized document to vhafnccdcevolsvc@va.gov. This step is essential for processing your application and advancing your volunteer engagement. Once we receive your application and it has been reviewed by our staff, we will reach out to schedule a fingerprint appointment to initiate the necessary background check.

Additional requirements:

For the health and safety of all individuals, it is mandatory for volunteers to receive the following vaccinations prior to participation. Please provide CDCE with your vaccination record.

  1. COVID-19 Vaccination
  2. Flu Vaccination
  3. TB test *

* The TB test is completed at the VA during onboarding. 

 

Volunteer Orientation

Please click on the link to review the volunteer orientation. After completing the orientation, please email the CDCE at vhafnccdcevolsvc@va.gov to inform us of your completion. Following this, the CDCE will send you a five-question quiz to confirm that you have viewed the orientation.

Summer Youth Program

The application process for the Summer Youth Volunteer Program is coming soon. Applications will be available starting Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The Fayetteville VA Health Care System will host its annual Summer Youth Program for minors aged 14-17, from June 3, 2025, to August 8, 2025.

Application Submission

Availability: Tuesday, April 1, 2025 (online, email, or in person)

Deadline: Friday, April 30, 2025

Submission Methods:

  • Email: VHAFNCCDCEVolSvc@va.gov
  • In-Person Drop-off Locations:
    • Building 48, Room 127 on Ramsey Street
    • Room 1146 at the Fayetteville Health Care Center

Notification and Orientation

Acceptance Notification: By Friday, May 16, 2025

Mandatory Orientation: Details will be provided upon acceptance

Requirements for Participation

All youth volunteers must meet the following health requirements before the program begins:

  • TB test
  • COVID-19 Vaccination
  • Flu shot

Please note that the VA is unable to provide these vaccinations and tests; minors must visit their primary care doctor. CDCE requires current vaccination records.

Volunteer Schedule

Volunteers will work two days per week, either:

  • Wednesday and Friday
  • Tuesday and Thursday

The specific days will depend on the volunteer's assignment.

Contact Information

If you have any questions, please contact CDCE staff at:

Donations

Generous donations from people like you help helps us provide enhanced services to Veterans receiving care. You can make a monetary donation by mail or drop off a donation of materials to one of our main campuses.

Please click on the CDCE donation form link to complete the donation form. You may either print the form and bring it with you when you drop off your generous donation, or you can email it to us at vhafnccdcevolsvc@va.gov. Before emailing, please contact us at to schedule a drop-off date and time. Once your drop-off is scheduled, please email us the completed donation form along with the confirmed date and time of your drop-off.

Monetary Donations

If you are interested in making a monetary donation, the CDCE has various General Post Fund accounts that assist our Veterans. The CDCE will ensure that the funds are used according to the donor's intent. Please make your check payable to Fayetteville VA Medical Center and include the specific General Post Account name and number in the memo section of the check. CDCE has the following General Post Fund Accounts:

8001Recreation Fund8004General Post Fund (assist all Veterans)8005Community Living Center (Nursing Home) and Hospice8009Veterans Adaptive Sports8024Jacksonville Vet Center8025Fayetteville Vet Center8026Wilmington Health Care Center8014Holiday and Special Events8018Women Veterans Fund8019Homeless Veterans (HCHV)8023Chaplain Services

Electronic Donations

The E-Donate option allows donors to select from several accounts to donate to the VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care.

Pay.gov - Donation Form

  • Press Continue to the Form
  • Select Facility: Fayetteville, NC- VA Coastal Health Care System or if interested in donating to the Wilmington VA Health Care Center you select: Wilmington Health Care Center- VA Coastal Health Care System
  • Fill out the form and follow instructions

 

Donations can be made by credit or debit card. The actual donation is made through a secure site at the U.S. Department of Treasury’s www.pay.gov. A minimum of $5 is required for online donation.

E-Donate also provides the option to make a donation in honor of or in memory of a loved one, or other person of your choice.

Accounts currently available to donate to under “Program for Donation” are listed below.

8001Recreation Fund8004General Post Fund (assist all Veterans)8005Community Living Center (Nursing Home) and Hospice8009Veterans Adaptive Sports8024Jacksonville Vet Center8025Fayetteville Vet Center8026Wilmington Health Care Center8014Holiday and Special Events8018Women Veterans Fund8019Homeless Veterans (HCHV)8023Chaplain Services

Non-Monetary Donations

CDCE has a non-monetary needs list that includes clothing, comfort items, and non-perishable food to support our Veterans.

 

Non-Monetary can be delivered to 2300 Ramsey St, Fayetteville NC 28301- Temporary relocated to BLDG 48 room 127.

Please coordinate your delivery of non-monetary items with CDCE before arrival.

Women’s ClothingShort Sleeve ShirtAll sizesLong Sleeve ShirtAll sizesSweatshirtsAll sizesLoose PantsAll sizesCaprisAll sizesPajama SetsAll sizesJacketsAll sizesScrubs SetsAll sizesUnderwearAll sizesBrasAll sizesShoesAll sizesMen’s ClothingShort Sleeve ShirtAll sizesLong Sleeve ShirtsAll sizesSweatshirtsAll sizesThermal setsAll sizesLoose PantsAll sizesPajama SetsAll sizesJacketsAll sizesUnderwearAll sizesShoesAll sizesUnisexSocksAll sizesShoesAll sizesDiabetic SocksAll sizesAdditional ItemsDeodorantTravel KitsBodywashFingernail and Toenail ClippersTweezersEmory BoardsComb and Comb BrushesLaundry Detergent Regular and SensitiveActivity ItemsReading MaterialColoring BooksWord Search BooksPuzzle BooksBoard GamesPlaying Cards

Food Pantry List

We are always seeking donations of non-perishable food items for our food pantry, which will be distributed to Veterans in need. Essential items include tuna, peanut butter, canned goods, cereal, pancake mix, dinner kits, rice, pasta, crackers, snacks, and canned fruits.

In addition to food, we also welcome non-food items such as paper towels, toilet paper, personal hygiene products, soap, toothpaste, and laundry detergent. Your contributions are greatly appreciated.

Canned BeansCanned MeatsMicrowavable NoodlesCanned/Prepackaged TunaCanned SoupsReady to Eat mealsCrackersChipsPackaged Breakfast MealsFruit SnacksBottled WaterFruit CupsBeef JerkyLaundry Detergent

Gift Cards

Gift card donations from Walmart enable the CDCE to support various departments in assisting veterans in need of housing supplies, food, or gas for their vehicles. We request that these gift cards be in $25 increments.

Prohibited Donation Items

We sincerely appreciate all expressions of kindness; however, there are certain items that we are unable to accept.

Medical Equipment (Used/New): walkers, canes, scooters, wheelchairs, etcHotel or sample size productsUsed products or clothingOpened productsExpired ProductsHomemade baked goods or snacksMagazines that are older then 6 months from today’s date

Last updated: 