Volunteer or Donate

Volunteer Applications

Please complete the application and ensure that you email the finalized document to vhafnccdcevolsvc@va.gov. This step is essential for processing your application and advancing your volunteer engagement. Once we receive your application and it has been reviewed by our staff, we will reach out to schedule a fingerprint appointment to initiate the necessary background check.

Additional requirements:

For the health and safety of all individuals, it is mandatory for volunteers to receive the following vaccinations prior to participation. Please provide CDCE with your vaccination record.

COVID-19 Vaccination Flu Vaccination TB test *

* The TB test is completed at the VA during onboarding.