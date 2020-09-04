About VA Form 10-0137

Form name: VA Advance Directive: Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Living Will Related to: Health care Form last updated: July 11, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 10-0137 to give specific people permission to make health care decisions for you, and to let VA health care providers know your wishes for medical, mental health, long-term, and other types of care.

Downloadable PDF

Related forms and instructions VA Form 10-0137 (espanol) Form name: Directrices Anticipadas De Va Poder Legal Para La Designacion De Agente Para El Cuidado De Salud Y Testamento En Vida Usted puede utilizar este formulario para: Designar personas específicas que tomen decisiones sobre su cuidado de salud por usted. Describir las preferencias sobre como usted desea ser tratado(a). Describir sus preferencias sobre su cuidado médico, cuidado de salud mental, cuidado a largo plazo, u otros tipos de cuidado de salud. Download VA Form 10-0137 (espanol) (PDF)

Download VA Form 10-0137 (espanol) (PDF) VA Form 10-0137A Form name: What You Should Know About Advance Directives Use this form to learn about your rights to accept or refuse medical treatment, and to complete a power of attorney for health care or a living will. Download VA Form 10-0137A (PDF)