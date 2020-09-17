 Skip to Content
About VA Form 10-0143a

Form name: Statement of Assurance of Compliance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973
Related to: Veterans Health Administration
Form last updated: August 11, 2015
Download VA Form 10-0143a (PDF)

