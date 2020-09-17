 Skip to Content
About VA Form 10-0525

Form name: Revocation of Restriction of the Release of Individually-Identifiable Health Information Through eHEALTH Exchange
Related to: Veterans Health Administration
Form last updated: February 11, 2014
Download VA Form 10-0525 (PDF)

