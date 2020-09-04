About VA Form 10-10d

Form name: Application for CHAMPVA Benefits Related to: Family member benefits, Health care Form last updated: July 11, 2014

When to use this form

If you’re the spouse or child of a Veteran with disabilities, or the surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who has died, use VA Form 10-10d to apply for health insurance through CHAMPVA (the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs).

Downloadable PDF

Related forms and instructions VA Form 10-7959C Form name: CHAMPVA—Other Health Insurance (OHI) Certification Use VA Form 10-7959C or Formulario VA 10-7959c (español) when: You’re applying for CHAMPVA (Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs), and have other health insurance to declare as part of your VA Form 10-10d application. Or you need to report changes in your other non-VA health insurance, such as new beneficiaries or coverage changes. Download VA Form 10-7959C (PDF)

Download VA Form 10-7959C (PDF)