About VA Form 10-10EZ
- Form name: Instructions and Enrollment Application for Health Benefits
- Related to: Health care
- Form last updated: January 11, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 10-10EZ if you’re a Veteran and want to apply for VA health care. You must be enrolled in VA health care to get care at VA health facilities or to have us cover your care at a community care provider (an approved non-VA provider).
Online tool
Related forms and instructions
-
VA Form 10-10EZ (esp)
Form name: Instrucciones y Solicitud de Beneficios Medicos
Para que los Veteranos soliciten su afiliación al sistema de atención médica de VA. la información proporcionada en este formulario será utilizada por VA para determinar si usted reúne los requisitos para recibir beneficios médicos.Download VA Form 10-10EZ (esp) (PDF)
-
VA Form 10-10EZR
Form name: Health Benefits Update Form
Use VA Form 10-10EZR if you already receive VA health care benefits, and you need to update your personal, insurance, or financial information.Download VA Form 10-10EZR (PDF)
