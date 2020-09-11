About VA Form 10-10EZ

Form name: Instructions and Enrollment Application for Health Benefits Related to: Health care Form last updated: January 11, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 10-10EZ if you’re a Veteran and want to apply for VA health care. You must be enrolled in VA health care to get care at VA health facilities or to have us cover your care at a community care provider (an approved non-VA provider).

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.