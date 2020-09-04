 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 10-10EZR

Form name: Health Benefits Update Form
Related to: Health care
Form last updated: January 11, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 10-10EZR if you already receive VA health care benefits, and you need to update your personal, insurance, or financial information.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 10-10EZR (PDF)

Helpful links

Last updated: