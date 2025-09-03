Skip to Content

About VA Form 10-323

Form name: Veteran Repayment Plan (RPP) Agreement
Form revision date: November 2022
Related to: Health care

When to use this form

Use this form to set up a monthly repayment plan for VA health care copay bills.

Mail your completed form to your VA Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC). Don’t mail it to the VA facility where you receive care.

Find the mailing address for your CPAC

