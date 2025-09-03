About VA Form 10-323
- Form name: Veteran Repayment Plan (RPP) Agreement
- Form revision date: November 2022
- Related to: Health care
When to use this form
Use this form to set up a monthly repayment plan for VA health care copay bills.
Mail your completed form to your VA Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC). Don’t mail it to the VA facility where you receive care.
Downloadable PDF
