About VA Form 10-3542

Form name: Veteran/Beneficiary Claim for Reimbursement of Travel Expenses
Related to: Health care
Form last updated: January 15, 2014

When to use this form

Use this travel reimbursement form (VA Form 10-3542) when you want to ask us to pay you back for transportation expenses related to your care.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 10-3542 (PDF)

