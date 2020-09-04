About VA Form 10-3542
- Form name: Veteran/Beneficiary Claim for Reimbursement of Travel Expenses
- Related to: Health care
- Form last updated: January 15, 2014
When to use this form
Use this travel reimbursement form (VA Form 10-3542) when you want to ask us to pay you back for transportation expenses related to your care.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 10-3542 (PDF)
