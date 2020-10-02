 Skip to Content
About VA Form 10-493b

Form name: CHAMPVA Benefits Election Affirmation
Related to: Family member benefits, Health care
Form last updated: June 1, 2016
  • VA Form 10-10d

    Form name: Application for CHAMPVA Benefits

    If you’re the spouse or child of a Veteran with disabilities, or the surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who has died, use VA Form 10-10d to apply for health insurance through CHAMPVA (the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs). 

  • VA Form 10-493

    Form name: TRICARE Affirmation

  • VA Form 10-493a

    Form name: TRICARE For Life Affirmation

  • CHAMPVA benefits

    Learn how eligible spouses and children of Veterans can get health insurance through CHAMPVA (Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs).

  • Family member benefits

    Find out about VA benefits for spouses, dependents, survivors, and family caregivers.

