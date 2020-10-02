About VA Form 10-493b
- Form name: CHAMPVA Benefits Election Affirmation
- Related to: Family member benefits, Health care
- Form last updated: June 1, 2016
Related forms and instructions
VA Form 10-10d
Form name: Application for CHAMPVA Benefits
If you’re the spouse or child of a Veteran with disabilities, or the surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who has died, use VA Form 10-10d to apply for health insurance through CHAMPVA (the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs).Download VA Form 10-10d (PDF)
VA Form 10-493
Form name: TRICARE AffirmationDownload VA Form 10-493 (PDF)
VA Form 10-493a
Form name: TRICARE For Life AffirmationDownload VA Form 10-493a (PDF)
Helpful links related to VA Form 10-493b
CHAMPVA benefits
Learn how eligible spouses and children of Veterans can get health insurance through CHAMPVA (Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs).
Family member benefits
Find out about VA benefits for spouses, dependents, survivors, and family caregivers.